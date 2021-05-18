Central baseball, softball shutout Iroquois West on Senior Day

It didn’t matter how much it rained in Clifton on Tuesday; Central’s baseball and softball teams were going to do their best to host Iroquois West for Senior Day. Despite some raindrops around first pitch, the wetness eventually subsided and allowed each team to pickup shutout victories against the Raiders — the baseball team (9-0) earning a 10-0 win in five innings and the softball team (7-5) pulling away late and hold on 6-2.

“It’s kind of insane because we graduate next week and have our last games in front of our home fans ...” said Central senior Kaylee Ketcherside, a Western Illinois commit. “Our senior class has always been super close.”

Ketcherside, who normally doesn’t pitch, was one of three Comets seniors to pitch Tuesday, recording all nine outs via strikeout. She combined with classmates Shayna Lehmkuhl (one inning, three strikeouts) and Kaylie Warpet (two innings, one strikeout) to no-hit the Raiders through six innings before Kyli Ritzma recorded the first Iroquois West hit and the Raiders plated a pair of unearned runs in the seventh.

“Three of us had pitched in middle school, so we figured, for Senior Day, why not?” Ketcherside said. “And it was nice to get a win on Senior Day but bittersweet.”

The Raiders (2-10) got an impressive outing in the circle as well from Emma Lopez, who allowed one earned run on three strikeouts and two walks in three no-hit innings with a pretty simple formula in the eyes of Raiders coach Sissie Poppie.

“She makes them hit it where we’re able to field it,” Poppie said.

The Comets’ offense came around late, scoring three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to send a handful of Comets seniors who have battled in several sports together the past four years away with a win on their special evening.

“These seniors will leave a mark for sure,” Comets coach Kelli Wielgus said. “They’re pretty dedicated to each other and all the programs that they play for.”

<strong>Shoven’s 1-hitter guides Comets baseball to early win</strong>

The Comets’ senior baseball players also were honored Tuesday, but it was sophomore Luke Shoven who stole the show with a one-hit shutout as the team needed just five innings to secure a 10-0 victory.

The wet conditions muddied up the pitcher’s mound a good bit, something Shoven was able to power through to fan 11 Raiders and allow just his one hit.

“The assistant coaches did a great job of preparing the field, and Luke did a great job of just battling when anyone could have slipped up out there,” Comets coach Brian Kohn said. “We battled, put the pressure on them and were fortunate to be in that spot.”

The Raiders (5-3) had a bit tougher time adjusting to the climate and conditions and the Comets took advantage by scoring seven runs in the first two innings despite racking up just two hits in that timeframe, taking a total of five hit-by-pitches and two walks.

“It is what it is, and I hate to be cliche, but just play; if they’re throwing well, then we should throw well, but [Shoven] did a heck of a job today,” Raiders coach Sam Rhodes said. “Were the conditions ideal? No, but [the Comets] adjusted to it.”

While Shoven was dealing on the mound, his brother, Jacob, was one of the seniors Luke said he wanted to win the game for, particularly with the Comets battling a bit of an injury bug.

“It’s been fun playing with my brother and with all the seniors,” Luke Shoven said. “We’re a little banged up right now, but it’s pretty fun.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The four teams meet again at Iroquois West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.