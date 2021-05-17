KCC baseball headed to Region Finals

The Cavaliers are headed to play in the NJCAA Region IV Baseball Finals after they secured a walk-off win against Bryant & Stratton College on Saturday evening in a deciding Game 3 tiebreaker game.

KCC went into the bottom of the ninth tied 4-4 before Ian Sanders secured the Cavaliers’ sectional championship victory off an RBI single. KCC is scheduled to face Black Hawk College at Madison College at noon Thursday.

Josiah Zamora went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Matt Lelito and Owen Jackson added doubles, and Nick Schindler totaled a team-high two RBIs. Joey Humphrey chipped in a single.

Bobby Nowak snagged the win in relief action, allowing one earned on one hit in two innings of action to improve to 4-4 on the bump. He relieved Kyle Iwinski who went seven innings, allowing two earned on six hits and striking out four in his start on the mound.