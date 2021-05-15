SOFTBALL: Boilers counter late Irish rally for All-City victory

BOURBONNAIS — As one of two seniors who have played on the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team since their freshmen seasons, Kennedi Pepin knew better than almost anyone at Friday’s All-City contest between the host Boilermakers and Bishop McNamara what a Boilers victory meant.

And with Friday’s game on the line it was Pepin, who’s dealt with recent self-proclaimed struggles at the plate, who delivered in the clutch.

After a two-run Fighting Irish rally in the top of the sixth inning tied the game at two, Pepin stepped to the plate in the bottom frame and drove in Ellie Haggard with an RBI single and then scored the insurance run on a Libby Spaulding single as the Boilers held tough for a 6-4 win against the Irish, their first win against the Irish since at least 2010.

I’ve been struggling lately at the plate and usually pop everything up,” Pepin said. “I was really thinking about just getting on top of the ball because I knew that was the game-winning run.”

It was the fifth win in as many days for the red-hot Boilers, who sit at 12-4 on the year, a run coach Haylee Beck said is as fun as any she’s had since coming to Bradley-Bourbonnais in 2016.

“This is the most fun I’ve had of any team I’ve coached ...,” Beck said. “To go 5-0 against tough competition … to play those four games and know we have All-City on a Friday night and not be burnt out and sweep the week, what more could I ask for?”

Spaulding’s insurance RBI was to her own benefit, as the freshman southpaw tossed all seven innings for the Boilers, recovering from a spotty first that saw the Irish draw first blood to allow four runs (two earned) on seven hits, three strikeouts and a walk.

“After the first inning I was a little nervous but I tried to not show it,” Spaulding said. “I tried to stay relaxed, just throw it and get out of there because I knew I could trust my teammates to score.”

The Boilers wasted little time reclaiming climbing out of an early 2-0 hole that came on a two-run Irish double from Liv DeLuca. After a three-up, three-down first inning from Irish pitcher Khloie Cole, Boilers sophomore catcher Natalie Johnson led the bottom of the second off with a solo homer that started a three-run second.

It was the fourth homerun of the week for Johnson, who wanted to get some support for her freshman batterymate.

“Libby is a beast; this girl is awesome,” Johnson said. “This freshman knows what she’s doing.”

Spaulding sizzled through the middle innings and picked up an additional insurance run on a Johnson sacrifice fly in the third. But the Irish tied it in the sixth off of a DeLuca RBI double that plated Anna Beckman and a Claudia Dolliger single that scored DeLuca.

While many coaches would see a freshman pitcher give up a pair of late runs and consider a pitching change, Beck showed confidence in her young ace, which paid off down the stretch, as Spaulding buckled down and closed out the Irish in the seventh.

“Libby’s so calm that she could be up by 10 or tied in the bottom of the seventh and still throw the same pitch,” Beck said. “To have that as a freshman, the sky is the limit.”

The loss dropped the Irish to 8-8 on the season. It was the first All-City game for new coach Joe Tholl, who said Friday allowed him to find out a little bit more about the Irish and the community.

“It gave me a little idea more so of the thought process down here. For me I think it’s important to the young ladies and their families, so it’s important to me.”

<strong>All in the family</strong>

DeLuca’s three-RBI effort came not only against a heated rival, but also family. Addison Talbot, who joins Pepin to form the duo of four-year Boilers, is DeLuca’s cousin. And for Talbot, a DePaul commit, seeing her cousin play well while still winning was the best-case scenario.

“It’s great to see family succeed,” Talbot said. “But it’s also great to see her succeed and still pull off a win.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Spaulding and Maddy McIntyre each singled twice and drove in a run for the Boilers. Pepin and Haggard each had one hit and two runs, with Pepin adding the go-ahead RBI.

DeLuca led the Irish with two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Dolliger singled and drove in a run and Tessa DiPietra had a hit and scored. Cole pitched 5-plus innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits, three strikeouts and two walks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are on the road at 10 a.m. this morning, McNamara at Immaculate Conception and the Boilermakers at Lockport.