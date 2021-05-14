WRESTLING: Bradley-Bourbonnais hosts outdoor wrestling meet

BRADLEY — The last season has shown the local prep sports world some of the strangest sites, including spring football and athletes wearing masks in competition. The Bradley-Bourbonnais wrestling team added to that list of firsts this year when it decided to host some of its wrestling meets outside after the season was moved to the summer, with the second installment coming in an exhibition meet on the Boilermakers’ football field against Rich Township Thursday.

<iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HZvmLsLB_1o" frameborder="0" width="1280" height="720"></iframe>

“In 2015, Iowa held an outdoor wrestling match on their football field. I think that was the first I had heard of it, but a lot of teams are doing it this year”, said Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Mike Spiwak. “My buddy [Anthony Genovese] coaches at Niles North and he did it a few weeks ago, so I called him and got some advice.”

The sun sparkled on the mats that have found a new home on outdoor field turf. After a few adjustments, including a more merciful day from Mother Nature, from last week’s tilt with Lincoln-Way Central, Thursday’s meet went a lot better from an operational standpoint for Spiwak.

“It was rough the first time we did it last week, we had mats flying all over,” Spiwak said. “Today it was 58 degrees with no wind so things worked out well.”

Every healthy member of the Boilers team wrestled a match Thursday night, with nine picking up wins. Levi Greenlee won by technical fall over Richton Park’s Keyonte Clarrett in 126-pound action.

“I was super aggressive right off the whistle. I wrestled in positions I knew I could win at and wrestled ahead the entire match,” Greenlee said. “I’ve only been wrestling for about four years, but I’ve participated in about 5-10 offseason tournaments and done an extra 75 practices outside of school wrestling each year. I’m able to go out and compete at a higher level than kids who haven’t put in that extra work.”

Sophomore 106-pounder Ethan Spacht pinned Richton Park’s Devin Artis in the first period to walk away with a quick and decisive win.

“I like making the first contact and getting my hands on my opponent and try to get a takedown right away,” Spacht said. “My goal is to try to get as many team points as I can get, and that’s by getting a pin. I’m happy I was able to do that.”

In a year with no postseason, Spiwak is focused on building his kids’ life skills to help them succeed beyond wrestling.

“I just want our kids to be good people. I want our kids to be more resilient when they leave than when they came to us,” Spiwak said. “I want our kids to be the hardest workers in any room they walk into.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

In addition to Spacht and Greenlee, the Boilermakers also got victories from Anthony Lawryn (113 pounds), Anthony Mancilla (138), Aiden Plumley(145), Zach Anderson (152), A.J. Mancilla (160), Cayden Ghere (195) and Brodie Neblock (285).

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Andrew at 4:45 p.m. Thursday