ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls soccer posts second-straight win

GIRLS SOCCER

Kankakee 7, Crete-Monee 0

The Kays notched back-to-back wins over Crete-Monee. Mariel Camargo dominated the field for Kankakee, totaling four scores and two assists. Aiyana Lopez, Jackie Avalos and Naomi Gaytan also chipped in goals.

Lincoln-Way West 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

The Boilermakers’ only score came from Veronica Davila. Kaitlyn Randle finished with 28 saves behind the net.

BASEBALL

Peotone 12, Trinity 2

The Blue Devils were able to separate late and pull away from the Eagles. Matthew Derkacy and Thomas Lynch both led Peotone at the plate with two hits and two RBIs each. Tristan Weglarz added a double meanwhile Kade Hupe picked up the win, allowing zero earned on three hits in six innings of action.

No individual stats were available for Trinity.

Herscher 7, Lisle 2

Tyler Murray snagged the win for the Tigers on the mound, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out six. Camden Berns, Blake Holm and Austin Joyce each managed to barrel multiple hits at the plate. Berns also used his quick speed to tally a team-high three stolen bases.

Momence 4, Iroquois West 3

Brandon Lynch went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double to lead the Redskins in hits. Aiden Wood added the team’s only RBI off a walk-off single and CJ Wiechec picked up the win on the bump, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out five in five innings of work.

The Raiders gave up the lead late and never recovered. Peyton Rhodes went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Jack McMillan and Lucas Frank each added singles.

Cissna Park 11, Judah Christian 2

The Timberwolves were led by Mason Blanck both on the field and at the plate. He finished the game 4-for-4 with a triple and a double and snagged the win on the bump, allowing zero earned on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Beecher 4, Wilmington 3 (8 innings)

The Bobcats nearly gave it up in the seventh, but Jacob Graniczny came through in the clutch by hitting the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eight inning. Graniczny led Beecher with three hits meanwhile Duane Doss barreled two singles and totaled two runs scored.

Jack Friddle drove in two runs off a huge homer to force extra-innings. Kaden Humphries collected two hits.

Bishop McNamara 10, Aurora Catholic 3

The Irish improved to 7-5 on the season. Dolton Kostecka nearly went the distance to snag the win, pitching a total of six innings. Brady Bertrand went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jackson Roberts and Mathew Arseneau collected multiple hits each.

Watseka 15, Dwight 9

A nine-run first inning allowed the Warriors to maintain a lead throughout the high-scoring affair against the Trojans. Connor Curry drove in five runs off four hits. Ty Berry chipped in three singles and a double. Maddux Rigsby snagged the win on the bump, allowing one earned run on five hits in four innings of work.

Carson Crouch went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Hudson Beier tallied two singles and an RBI meanwhile Jack Denker chipped in a single.

Milford 7, Grant Park 3

Luke McCabe went 3-for-3 to lead Milford at the plate. Nick Warren notched two singles and Payton Hardwood picked up the win, allowing two earned on five hits in six inning of work.

Wesley Schneider and Cody Radzik both collected two hits each to lead Grant Park’s offensive attack. Travis Fick chipped in an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Stagg 2

The Boilermakers kept things rolling win another win over Stagg. Ellie Haggard and Natalie Johnson both smacked triples meanwhile Kennedy Pepin went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Pepin also got the win in a complete game effort on the mound, allowing two earned on eight hits over seven innings of action.

Momence 10, Iroquois West 1

The Redskins scored early and often to pick up the win over the Raiders. Aubrey Ogibovic went 2-for-4 with a ripple and three RBIs. She also improved the 2-2 on the bump, allowing one run on six hits meanwhile Laynee Metz smacked a double for three RBIs.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

Momence 7, Iroquois West 0

Emilie Lindgren pitched a gem, allowing just two hits to pick up the win and improve to 3-1 on the mound. Ady Duran went 3-for-3 and Ogibovic chipped in a hit and two RBIs.

Dwight 11, Watseka 7

The Trojans scored six runs between the first two innings to help them coast to victory late. Alexis Thetard went yard and collected multiple hits for three RBIs to lead Dwight’s offense. Nora Anderson ripped three hits and tallied three runs scored.

Watseka was led by Kennedy McTaggart who went 2-for-4 with a double and a team-high 4 RBIs. Natalie Schroeder chipped in a hit and two runs scored and Teagan Cawthon smacked two singles.

Hoopeston 17, Donovan 3

The Wildcats put up of two runs in the first before their offense began to cool off. Samantha Souligne, Kyra Cathcart, Makayla Dietrich and Kylee Faupel collected one hit each to total all four of Donovan’s hits on the evening. Dayla Catillo added three stolen bases.

Milford 10, Grant Park 0 (5 innings)

Kirstyn Lucht threw a gem for the Bearcats, allowing zero runs on five hits over five innings of action. Abby Storm and Anna McEwen each collected multiple hits to lead Milford at the plate. Lucht also added a team-high three RBIs.

No individual stats were available for Grant Park.

Covenant Christian 3, Trinity 0

The Eagles came up a tad short playing in DeMotte, Indiana. Anna Simmons competed hard on the bump, allowing one earned run while striking out 13 in the loss. Kierstin Moody and Simmons collected two hits each.

Bishop McNamara 6, St. Francis 2

The Irish totaled 10 hits in their victory over St. Francis. Olivia DeLuca and Grace Edwards both notched multiple hits on to lead McNamara at the plate. DeLuca also picked up the win on the mound, allowing six runs on ten huts while striking out three.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Cardinal Relays (Wednesday)

Beecher took home the first-place honor with 92 team points, six more than second-place Illinois Lutheran. Tri-Point (60 points) took third meanwhile Momence finished in fourth (34).

Trinity Bonham led the Bobcats with victories in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. Sydney Bonham added wins in the 800-meter and 1600-meter races. Maddie Boley picked up a pair of victories in shot put and discus.

The Chargers got a pair of individual victories from Melina Schuette in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Cali Statler finished second in the 100-meter dash and Emma Creek secured third in the 800-meter race.

Endya Hayes led the Redskins, winning both the 100-meter dash and the long jump.

Reed-Custer 65, Tri-Point 55, Peotone 24

Zoe Hasset secured wins in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes to lead the Comets. Haley Buchanan added wins in both the shot put and discus portions of the event.

Melina Schuette secured three victories in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump to lead the Chargers. Emma Creek finished with a second-place finish in the triple jump and long jump competitions.

Ryley Clarke led the Blue Devils with a win in the 400-meter dash. Amelia Kupers added a victory in the 3200-meter distance race.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Cardinal Relays (Wednesday)

Momence (160 points) nearly doubled second-place finisher St. Anne (92) to take first-place. Tri-Point solidified themselves in third with 80 points, followed by Beecher (47) and Illinois Lutheran (16).

Tyshaun Watkins picked up a win in the 100-meter dash to lead Momence. Amir Lindsey added wins in shot put and discus meanwhile Ty Autman secured first-place in the high jump. Nasir Bey-Fortinberry won the long jump and Anthony Martinez cruised to victory in the triple jump.

The Cardinals didn’t get any individual victories, but Reece Curtis did take second-place in both the 100-meter 400-meter dashes.

The Chargers were led by Bobby Mogged who finished in first-place in all of the 110 hurdles, 200 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Jose Amador added a victory in the 800-meter race and Ayden McNeil secured second-place in shot put.

Russell Ward took home the only individual Bobcat win with a first-place finish in the 1600-meter distance race.

Reed-Custer 90, Tri-Point 80

Tyler Holland led the Comets with a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash. Brenden Williams secured a victory in the shot put meanwhile Vander Dransfeldt grabbed a win in the pole vaulting competition.

Tyler Platz led the Chargers with wins in the 100-meter dash and 300 hurdles. Bobby Mogged added wins in the 110 hurdles, 200-meter dash and long jump. Jose Amador chipped in a win in the 800-meter and 1600-meter races.

WRESTLING

Coal City 56, Manteno 16 22; Coal City 48, Peotone 13; Peotone 39, Manteno 24

The Coaler swept a pair of local opponents at Thursday’s triangular meet. They got 2-0 performances on the evening from Connor Huston (152 pounds), Zach Finch (160) and Drake Dearth (195).

The Panthers competed hard, but they couldn’t overcome their forfeits. Wyatt Young (170 pounds) and Collin Zeppi (182) both went 2-0 in their performances.

Peptone got undefeated (2-0) performances from Marco Spinazzola (138 pounds) and Joey Knapp (145).