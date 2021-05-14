BASEBALL: Manteno stays hot by securing a comeback victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais late

BRADLEY — Manteno has undoubtedly gotten off to the strongest start in the area this season by jumping out to an impressive 17-1 overall record.

The Panthers have ran through every local school they’ve come across this season, with their only loss coming to Brother Rice on March 5, and so when it came to playing Bradley-Bourbonnais on Friday evening, Manteno got things done once again by securing a 6-3 come-from-behind victory against the Boilermakers to spoil their senior night.

“I think our guys are very resilient and we’re a very confident group, even when we’re down,” said Panthers coach Matthew Beckner. “They played hard all game long and even though we made some mistakes, we just kept battling and that’s the biggest thing.”

After Manteno held a 2-0 lead for the first four innings of play after the Panthers put up a two-spot in the opening inning, it was Bradley-Bourbonnais who saw themselves dig out of an early hole.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Boilermakers went on to score three runs off a two-RBI triple by Trever Walters and an RBI sacrifice fly to right by T Sykes.

“We just had some timely hits with runners in scoring position,” said Boilermakers coach Brad Sweigert. “When guys got into scoring position Trevor Walters came up big for us, but we’ve got to score runs earlier. We can’t score all our runs in one inning.”

As quickly as Bradley-Bourbonnais took the lead they ended up giving it right back up after Jack Snyder woke up the Panthers bats by jacking a solo homerun in the top of the sixth inning to tie things at three runs apiece.

“First inning we started off hot and then the next three innings or so we got cold,” Snyder said. “So I was just trying to put something in play and barrel up the baseball to get my team fired up. And then sure enough I got all of it.”

The huge momentum play helped shift things back into the Panthers favor. Tied at 3-3 midway through the sixth inning, Manteno’s starting pitcher Nolan Aicher shut things down by securing a 1,2,3 inning in the bottom half of the sixth. This helped spark the Panthers offense as they went on to quickly put up three runs in the top of the seventh thanks to Eric Beck, who scored what turned out the be the game-winning RBI off an infield single with the bases juiced.

“I was trying to get something simple by putting the ball in play to move runners around,” Beck said. “It felt great to come up big for my team.”

Manteno added two more runs off drawn walks by Edan Perez and Snyder before Aicher closed things out on the bump in the bottom half of the seventh. Aicher picked up the win on the bump in a complete game effort where he allowed just three earned on six hits while striking out seven.

“After that sixth inning I had a bunch of adrenaline pumping through me,” Aicher said. “I knew I was going to be able to finish the game and I knew my defense had me.”

With the Panthers facing little resistance much of the season, Beckner couldn’t have been more proud with how his team handled the adversity of trailing late.

“I feel like when we stay within our approach we’ree a tough team to beat,” Beckner said. “I don’t think there’s anyone in our lineup that you can pitch around and so I credit that to our success this season, and obviously our arms on the mound.

“We are pretty deep pitching-wise and so it doesn’t matter who we throw out there. We have confidence that they can get the job done.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Aicher picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits in seven innings of work. Beck went 2-for-4, including the eventual game-winning RBI. Snyder smacked a solo homerun in three plate appearances.

Walters led Bradley-Bourbonnais with a triple and two RBIs. Nick Rodriguez chipped in a double for an RBI. Michael Freitas pitched hard, allowing six earned on eight hits in 6 1/3 inning of action.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilermakers are at Marian Catholic at 10 a.m. today and Manteno hosts Trinity at 11 a.m. today.