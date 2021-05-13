MEN'S BASKETBALL: KCC gets reunion with new men's hoops coach

With its former men’s head basketball coach Alex Thorson moving on to pursue a business career, Kankakee Community College has made the move to bring back former assistant coach Michael Brown, according to a news release the school issued Wednesday.

Brown is reuniting with the men’s squad for the first time in seven years, when he served as an assistant coach from 2012-14, and he also will serve as the school’s recruiter, KCC said. The seasoned veteran immediately got to work by taking over the reins Monday.

“KCC is an unbelievable place,” Brown said. “The position lined up with my experience with the recruiter role and obviously basketball … so, for me, all those things pulled me in terms of the education KCC offers, the diversity of the school and the great sports tradition.”

Brown will bring an array of experience that expands beyond the local area. He most recently was assistant director of admissions and assistant basketball and football coach at De La Salle Institute in Chicago.

“We felt Michael was a good fit for our program because he not only has experience coaching at KCC but also in our region,” Kankakee athletic director Todd Post said. “Not only that, but he has college coaching experience as well as high school experience.”

In addition to his work at De La Salle, Brown has held positions in admissions and recruitment at Illinois College in Jacksonville and Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Ind. He also has been the head coach at Richard J. Daley College of Chicago and an assistant at Purdue University Northwest, Governor’s Sate University, Maryville University in St. Louis, Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind., and Rock Valley College.

“I’m pretty familiar with KCC having been in the system, and I’ve been a head coach and an assistant coach within the Region IV, so I’m familiar with the competition and types of players and everything like that,” Brown said. “I believe my previous experiences will help me be more successful in this role.”

Along with coaching the Cavaliers, Brown will serve as a key contact for prospective students by working to regularly visit area high schools, participate in outreach events and offer KCC tours and special visit events.

“I think he’s going to go a great job as the face of recruitment for the college,” Post said. “I think that translates into recruiting the student-athletes as well, which is a huge key to [being] successful by getting the right players in the program.”