ROUNDUP: Pepin's three homers power B-B softball

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Morris 2

Kennedy Pepin couldn’t hit any better than she did Tuesday evening. The Boilermakers slugger went a perfect 3 for 3 with three homers and five RBIs. Maddy McIntyre, Addison Talbot and Ellie Haggard all tallied doubles. Pepin also picked up the win on the bump, allowing two earned runs on four hits in a complete-game effort.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, Milford 6

The Bearcats led early before allowing Georgetown-Ridge Farm to pull away late. Jordin Lucht and Brynlee Wright barreled one homer each. Hunter Mowrey, Anna McEwen and Emmaleah Marshino collected multiple hits each.

Central 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

The Comets quickly soared to victory after jumping out to an early 4-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. Kaylee Ketcherside went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Ella White smacked two singles and picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned on six hits and striking out four in a complete-game effort.

Herscher 2, Streator 1

The Tigers put up two runs in the first before never looking back. Colby McDivitt got the win in a complete-game effort, allowing one run on six hits. Mia Ruder went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Alison Hassett added a hit and an RBI.

Streator 7, Herscher 3

After a tough win in Game 1, the Tigers fell short in the nightcap. No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Grant Park 7, Donovan 3

The Dragons were led by Brooke Veldhuizen who barreled a team-high four hits, including a triple and two doubles. Molly Markland snagged the win on the bump, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out 11 in a complete-game effort. Grace Fick chipped in two hits.

Kyra Cathcart finished 2 for 3 to lead Donovan at the plate. Kayden Stahlschmidt led a sure-handed defense with a team-high seven made-plays in the field.

Dwight 6, Watseka 2

The Trojans’ three-run first inning helped spark a victory against the Warriors. Rachel Heath went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Dwight at the plate. Kayla Kodat added a hit and a run scored.

Teagan Cawthon smacked a double that drove in both of Watseka’s runs on the evening. Allie Hoy, Sydney McTaggart and Caitlin Corzine added two singles each.

Illinois Lutherhan 12, Trinity 1

The Eagles youth proved to be costly against Illinois Lutheran. Anna Simmons pitched her heart out in a losing effort and totaled one of the Eagles’ three hits on the game.

High school BASEBALL

Watseka 5, Dwight 3

A two-run seventh inning helped lift the Warriors past the Trojans. Bretten Walwer went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI to lead Watseka at the plate. Drew Wittenborn chipped in two singles. Ty Berry picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on zero hits and striking out 13.

Camden Beier and Hudson Beier collected singles to total all of the Trojans’ hits on the evening with one each. Hudson Beier also added a team-high two RBIs.

Beecher 13, Illinois Lutheran 0

The Bobcats’ high-scoring offense kept rolling Tuesday evening. Ryan LeBlanc went 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI. Jacob Graniczny, Joseph Kain, David Arroyo and Quinton Allen ripped two hits each. Graniczny also picked up the win on the bump, allowing zero earned on one hit in two innings of work.

Streator 11, Herscher 5

The Tigers let the game slip away early and count recover in a six-run loss. Blake Holm ripped three hits, including two doubles and an RBI, to lead Herscher offensively. Clay Schultz and Carter Jensen added two hits each.

Streator 6, Herscher 5

The Tigers fell short in both games of Tuesday’s twin bill, with the Bulldogs scoring a pair of runs apiece in the final two innings of the first game. Daven Arseneau went 2 for 3 and scored, and Austin Joyce went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Brock Wenzelman had a two-run single and allowed five earned runs on four hits in four innings.

Coal City 4, Wilmington 3

Chase Wasielewski barreled a double and an RBI to lead the Coalers at the plate. Ashton Harvey added a homer with two RBIs and a run scored. Riley Ponio chipped in a team-high three stolen bases. Brady Best picked up the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out seven in seven innings of action.

Nolan Rickmon smacked a double in two plate appearances to lead the Wildcats’ offense. Tim Mills went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk.

Lisle 5, Peotone 4

A three-run sixth inning by Lisle forced the Blue Devils to take a tough loss. Ryan Marsh went 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Tristan Weglarz, Thomas Lynch, Austin Massat, Mason Kibelkis and Matthew Derkacy all tallied hits.

Iroquois West 17, Blue Ridge 7

The Raiders exploded for eight runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to complete a come-from-behind victory. Peyton Rhodes went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Lucas Frank added two hits and an RBI. Auston Miller chipped in a triple. Jack McMillan snagged the win in relief action, allowing zero earned runs on one hit in two innings of work.

Central 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

The Comets went on to score nine unanswered runs to take the win. Luke Shoven went 3 for 4 with three stolen bases, two RBIs and a run scored to lead Central at the plate. Chandler Burrow hit two singles and finished with three stolen bases. Shoven also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned on two hits in 6 2/3 innings of action.

Milford 24, Cissna Park 1 (4 innings)

The Bearcats totaled more RBIs (14) than hits (12) in their route against the Timberwolves. Sawyer Lafoon, Nick Warren and Carson Shields tallied multiple hits each, with Warren leading the way with a team-high five RBIs. Shields snagged the win, striking out seven in four innings of work. Trey Totheroh totaled three steals, and Caleb Henning added two more steals.

Bryce Sluis and Mason Blanck both singled once to total all of Cissna Park’s offense at the plate.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, St. Anne 0

Nathan Weese totaled a team-high two hits and an RBI to lead the Panthers’ offensive attack. Caydan Landry chipped in a single and three RBIs. Blake Huston got the win, allowing zero earned on zero hits in four innings of work.

Eric Savoie, Fransisco Cintora and Devon Lamie each notched singles for the Cardinals.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Salt Fork Invite

Catlin (103 points) picked up a two-point victory against Rantoul (101), which was more than enough points to beat a trio of local schools — Milford (fifth place, 43) Central (sixth place, 42) and Watseka (seventh place, 39) — and win the 10-team meet.

The Warriors (Jameson Cluver, 400-meter run) and Comets (Hunter Davis, 3200-meter run) each got one individual first-place finish. The Bearcats’ best finish came from Spencer Wells, who took second place in the high jump.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Salt Fork Invite

Catlin was dominant Tuesday, with its 137.5 points more than doubling Watseka, which took third with 55 points. Milford finished seventh with 30 team points.

The Warriors totaled one first-place finish in the 4-by-400-meter relay race. Taylor Stillman, Kourtney Kincade, Haven Maple and Haven Meyer finished the relay in two minutes and 3.82 seconds. Hannah Osborn recorded Milford’s best individual finish by snagging third place in the triple jump, totaling 8.53 meters.