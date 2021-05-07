ROUNDUP: Kankakee baseball clobbers Tinley Park; Boilers fall to Lincoln-Way Central

BASEBALL

Kankakee 12, Tinley Park 2 (6 innings)

The Kays came out with a six-spot in the bottom of the first and ended things early with five in the sixth. Camden Kearney went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. He also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and seven strikeouts. Camden Lonberger had two hits, an RBI and a run.

Lincoln-Way Central 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

The Boilermakers countered L-WC’s three-run first with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, but never scored again and committed six errors defensively in Friday’s home SouthWest Suburban Conference defeat. Ian Andrews went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Trevor Walters and Kevin Schroer each scored a run and Nick Rodriguez had an RBI single. Michael Frietas allowed nine runs over six innings of work, but just three of them were earned. He struck out seven and allowed five hits.

Watseka 10, Cissna Park 9

Conner Bell drove Maddux Rigsby in for what turned out to be a pivotal insurance run in the top of the seventh for the Warriors after the Timberwolves got a run in the bottom of the seventh on a Brayden Bruens sacrifice fly to make things interesting.

Ty Berry led Watseka at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Bell scored two runs of his own and totaled two singles. Conner Curry had a hit and scored twice.

Wilmington 13, Herscher 8

The Wildcats got hot late and scored seven runs over the final two innings to turn an 8-6 deficit into a five-run victory. Justin Walinski was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, all singles, with four RBIs and three runs. Tysen Meents also was perfect, going 4-for-4, scoring twice and driving in a run. Jake Friddle went 3-for-5 with a triple and scored three runs.

Tyler Murray was 3-for-3 at the dish for the Tigers with a double, a run and an RBI. Daven Arseneau went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair. Clay Schultz had two hits, scored and drove in a run.

Reed-Custer 13, Dwight 3 (5 innings)

The Comets picked up five runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in nonconference action Friday. Corey Burch smacked two triples, scored twice and drove in two runs. He also allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three strikeouts in three innings. Jake McPherson reached base four times, twice via single, drove in four runs and scored three times. Jarrett Goodwin, Jack Stellano and Connor Esparza each had multi-hit games.

Terry Wilkey had an RBI single for the Trojans. Ryan Turner scored twice and Camden Beier scored a run.

Centennial 8, Milford 3

The Bearcats surrendered four unearned runs in the top of the first and never clawed their way back. Chase Clutteur went 2-for-3 at the plate. Sawyer Lafoon had an RBI single and scored. Nick Warren added an RBI single.Payton Harwood allowed five unearned runs on three hits and four strikeouts over four innings of work.

Gardner-South Wilmington 22, Earlville 4 (5 innings)

A mammoth 11-run fourth inning was followed by a six-run fifth as the Panthers saw their bats come to life and then some Friday. Alex McElroy singled in all three of his plate appearances, adding two RBIs and a run. Blake Huston reached base four times, twice via hit, scored four times, and drove in three. Caydan Landry tripled, scored four times and drove in a pair.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way Central 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

Maddy McIntyre’s single was the lone hit for the Boilermakers on the evening. Kennedy Pepin allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits and five strikeouts. Libby Spaulding fired two scoreless innings of relief.

Herscher 7, Dwight 2

The Tigers got an impressive complete game effort in the circle from Colby McDivitt, who allowed two earned runs on five hits and three strikeouts. Allie Decman, Mia Ruder and Emma Powers had two hits apiece to pace the offense. Decman drove in three and scored twice, Ruder scored twice and drove in one and Powers drove in a pair.

No stats were available for Dwight.

Beecher 10, Central 8

The Bobcats were given a tough test on the road before a six-run sixth allowed them to leave Clifton unscathed. Alyssa Oldenburg slugged a two-run homerun. Kylie Cook doubled, singled and scored three times. Cheyanna Stluka had two hits, two RBIs and scored. Cynthia Hon allowed an unearned run in two innings of relief to pick up the win.

Kaylee Ketcherside went 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Katherine Winkel added three hits, a run and an RBI. Lizzie Poskin had a two-run single and scored twice. Kaylie Warpet had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Wilmington 12, Reed-Custer 8

The Wildcats cracked through for a five-run sixth that proved to be the difference in a game that saw a combined 32 hits. Emily Mazon went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Abby Pitts had three hits, two of them doubles, and scored twice. Anna Liaromatis went 3-for-4 with three runs. Raena DelAngel tripled, singled, drove in five and scored a run.

Grace Cavanaugh went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI and Naomi Gomez slugged a three-run homer to lead Reed-Custer. Grace Moyers and Sylvia Crater each doubled, singled and drove in a pair. Halie LaGrange went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 4, Kankakee 0

Beecher scored twice in each half to earn a victory in Southland Athletic Conference competition. Day Bamgbose, Fabi Barraza, Morgan Magruder and Sam Kain each scored. Lennon Loonam added a pair of assists and Liv Mondello notched a helper. Taylor Killis had three saves.

Athrizy Garcia had an admirable first game in net, recording 13 saves for Kankakee.

Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 0

The Tigers picked up a six-pack of first-half goals in Friday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Katelyn Borschnack scored three goals and assisted two more. Elise Kukuck scored and tallied two assists. Ajiya Casarrubias, Ally Meyer, Jalyn Miner and Reigan Muniz each scored. Meyer and Miner also had assists and Rourke Zigrossi had three saves for the 9-0 Tigers.

Wilmington 6, Coal City 1

The Wildcats were impressive in their ICE vcitory Friday, notching two goals in the first half before closing out the evening with four goals in the second. Alexa Clark was unstoppable for Wilmington, tallying four goals while Abbie Rampa scored the other two. Payton Koopman and Dezirae Yanke each tallied assists and Emily Dooley recorded three saves.

No stats were available for Coal City.