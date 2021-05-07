Olivet baseball, softball advance in conference tournaments

Daily Journal Staff Report

The baseball and softball teams at Olivet Nazarene University each find themselves still in the hunt for Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament titles after Friday, with the softball squad now just two wins away from the tropy.

After handling Trinity International 13-0 Thursday, the 12th-ranked Tigers kept their momentum Friday with a 9-1 victory over St. Ambrose in six innings, scoring eight of those runs in the final two innings.

Miranda Southall pitched all six innings, allowing an earned run on six scattered hits and three strikeouts. She added an RBI double at the plate and scored twice. Kori Fricke went 2-for-2 with a double and a run. Margaret Landis singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Katie Marker collected a pair of hits, runs and RBIs apiece.

The Tigers will face 14th-ranked St. Xavier at 12 p.m. today at the Crown Point Sportsplex in Crown Point, Ind.

<strong>Tigers baseball holds off Trinity Christian</strong>

The baseball team began its tournament play Friday night at DuPage Medical Field in Joliet by using a five-run fourth inning to topple Trinity Christian 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Nathan Moonen had a 3-for-4 night at the plate with a double and two runs. Alex Ortiz and Timo Schau had two hits apiece, with Ortiz adding a run and Schau adding an RBI. Jordan Veldman had a two-run single.

Tyler Guertin threw seven strong innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and four strikeouts. Graham Burke threw a scoreless ninth for the save.

The Tigers take on Indiana-South Bend back in Joliet at 7 p.m. tonight.