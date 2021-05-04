ROUNDUP: McNamara's DeLuca tosses no-hitter

High school SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 14, Elmwood Park 0

Olivia DeLuca tossed a no-hitter to help lead the Irish to victory. She went five innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs and striking out six to help secure the win on the mound. Grace Purcell, Tessa DiPierta and Kennedy Ebersole and DeLuca collected two hits each to lead the Irish at the plate. McNamara also played a perfect game defensively by going on to not allow a single error in the field.

Central 16, Watseka 4

The Comets scored eight runs in the third to help them soar past the Warriors. Kaylee Ketcherside totaled three RBIs and two runs scored with one hit to lead Central at the plate. Alana Pourrey and Alana Gray chipped in two RBIs each. Ella White got the win in three innings of work, allowing three earned runs on three hits and striking out three.

No individual stats were available for Watseka.

G-SW 12, Donovan 11

Jayden Buchanan allowed eight hits and struck out six in seven innings of action. Kylie Hawks went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple. Katelyn Farris added two hits and two RBIs. Ashley Frideres added a clutch, two-RBI double in the fifth inning.

Paiton Lareau was on fire at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a team-high five RBIs to lead Donovan in Game 1 of its double header. Makayla Dietrich and Kayden Stahlschmidt both added three hits each, one more than teammate Kyra Cathcart.

G-SW 2, Donovan 1

Katelyn Farris singled and doubled to score two runs and lead the Panthers at the plate. Bella Vice and Mary Clare Phillips both added triples, and Buchanan picked up the win, allowing two hits and striking out eight.

The Wildcats were led by Ashley Boyajean who went 1 for 2 with a run scored in two plate appearances.

Covenant Christian 11, Trinity 6

Ashlynn Massey smacked three hits and totaled one RBI to lead the Eagles. Kierstin Moody totaled two hits and an RBI.

Coal City 10, Peotone 1

Kaitlyn Jasper, Makenzie Henline and Makayla Henline recorded two hits each to lead the Coalers’ high-scoring offense. Jasper tallied a team-high three RBIs with a homer and picked up the win on the bump, allowing one run on seven hits during five innings.

Grace Vowell and Emma Spagnoli combined for about half of the Blue Devils’ offense (nine total hits) with two hits each to lead Peotone at the plate. Emma Herder went 1 for 3 with a hit and an RBI. Vowell also added a run scored.

Streator 9, Wilmington 7

The Wildcats nearly had a win until they surrendered five runs to Streator in the bottom of the sixth inning. Abby Pitts went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, one more hit than teammates Anna Liaromatis and Jenna Jackson. Kaitlyn O’Donnell went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Herscher 9, Reed-Custer 4

The Tigers improved to 8-2 and 6-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Colby McDivitt tossed a complete game to pick up the win, allowing nine hits and four runs and striking out four in seven innings of action. Mia Ruder and Alison Hassett collected three hits each to lead Herscher at the plate. Hassett also chipped in a team-high three RBIs.

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 14, Lisle, 3

The Panthers kept up their winning ways with another double-digit victory. Nolan Aicher totaled a team-high three hits for five RBIs. Cole Jackson added two hits, and Bryce Vorwald chipped in two hits with two RBIs. Edan Perez snagged the win, allowing zero earned runs on three hits in four innings of action.

Coal City 10, Peotone 0

The Coalers tallied 12 hits in their win against the Blue Devils. Ashton Harvey recorded three hits and two RBIs in four plate appearance to lead Coal City at the plate. Chase Wasielewski added a team-high three RBIs on one hit. Brady Best tossed a complete game, allowing zero runs on four hits while striking out six in six innings of work.

Brock Krska went 2 for 2 to total half of Peotone’s hits on the evening. Ryan Marsh and Tristan Weglarz chipped in one hit each.

Trinity 17, St. Anne 10

The Eagles grabbed a seven-run victory despite a colossal third inning that would close with the Cardinals putting seven runs on the board. Ryan Palmer earned the win the for the Trinity, allowing three runs on one hit in five innings of action. Ayden Griffey went 3 for 5 at the plate, totaling a team-high five RBIs. Zane Gadbois added two hits for three RBIs.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Gardner South Wilmington 11, Donovan 3 (5 innings)

The Panthers scored in every inning but the second to take the win. Caydan Landry went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Brandon States added two runs scored and two RBIs. Blake Huston grabbed the win, striking out six in five innings of work.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Gardner South Wilmington 8, Donovan 6 (5 innings)

The Panthers avoided a late comeback attempt by the Wildcats. Brandon States totaled a hit and two runs scored, and Caydan Landry used his speed to grab two stolen bases and two runs scored.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Streator 11, Wilmington 0

Jake Friddle, Kaden Humphries, Nolan Rickmon and Tysen Meents all went 1 for 2 at the plate to total all four of the Wildcats’ hits on the evening.

Central 11, Watseka 8

The Comets erupted for a nine-run sixth inning to complete the comeback victory against the Warriors. Matthew Luhrsen led the Comets’ offensive attack with two hits and a team-high four RBIs in three appearances at the plate. Luke Shoven snagged the win on the bump, allowing one hit and two runs in 3 2/3 innings of action. Shoven also chipped in a hit and an RBI.

Ty Berry led the Warriors’ offense with a double in four plate appearances. Conner Bell, Conner Curry and Bretten Walwer also added singles.

Reed-Custer 5, Herscher 3

The Comets improved to 7-2 on the season with a two-run victory against the Tigers. Joel Hunt sat down seven in seven innings of action to pick up the win for Reed-Custer. Robbie Fordonski, Corey Burch, Jake McPherson, Dylan Garrelts and Connor Esparza each had hits.

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Bishop McNamara 7, Timothy Christian 4

The Irish improved to 4-4 on the season. Levi Croswell went a perfect 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Jackson Roberts added two hits, and Brady Bertrand snagged the win out the mound, allowing seven hits in six innings of action.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 6, Streator 1

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead at halftime before they went on to win by five goals and improve to 7-0 on the season. Elise Kukuck recorded the hat-trick with a team-high three goals. Alison Borschnack tallied two more scores, and Ally Meyer added another with an assist.

Manteno 3, Beecher 1

The Panthers barely edged out the Bobcats in a low-scoring affair. Lyndsey Greenquist, Midori Dotson and Nicole Stevens scored one goal each to help lead Manteno to victory. Mia Robbins snagged five saves. Emma Hartman totaled four saves.

No individual stats were available for Beecher.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 10, Joliet 6

Tyler Jakob, Jake Vera, Owen Jackson and Ian Sanders all managed to collect two hits to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Sanders added a team-high three RBIs. Bobby Nowak improved to 3-2 on the bump, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out six.