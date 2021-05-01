WRESTLING: Reed-Custer kicks off the wrestling season with a dominant win

BRAIDWOOD — With such quick turnover happening in the spring months for high school sports, one might have forgotten about wrestling, as it typically is held in the winter. Don’t tell that to any local wrestlers who are beyond excited to get their seasons underway, which was exactly the case in Braidwood on Thursday, when the Comets hosted Bishop McNamara and Morris to open competition.

“It’s very exciting to finally have the wrestling season upon us,” Reed-Custer wrestler Seth Billingsley said. “We didn’t know if we would have wrestling or not and the fact that we can actually get out on that mat without masks and have a full wrestling match is very exciting.”

The Comets excelled in both meets Thursday, as they won 49-22 against the Redskins and 54-13 against the Irish to improve to 2-0. It was the perfect way to bring in the season for the Comets, who took time for a moment of silence to honor former Comet wrestler, James Helsling, who unexpectedly passed away in December.

“I was very pleased with how our guys wrestled,” Comets coach Jeff Sukley said. “It was an emotional night going out in your first match without one of your teammates, but they came out and wrestled hard.”

Despite having more numbers than most, Reed-Custer has experienced a slight dropoff in depth with some of its key guys from last year opting to take the year off with the season moving from winter to summer. Jacob Peiffer chose baseball instead of wrestling. Gunnar Berg, Colton Berg and Noah Windsor all made the decision to work jobs instead.

Sukley is looking for John Alyward, Zach Randall, Judith Gamboa and Billingsley to fill their voids. Alyward and Billingsley both picked up their first wins on the season via pin against Morris. Billingsley’s match was the first Comet win of the season.

“It’s amazing to get my first win this season,” Billingsley said. “It’s my first year in high school, so I just want to try [to] go out there and try not to lose. I wanted to start the season off good.”

Although the Comets don’t seem to be at full strength this season, they still have high hopes to make it back down to state.

“This year is totally different from anything that they’ve experienced in years past,” Sukley said. “Our goals are always to win state and bring the hardware home with us. And then, you start building on the fact you want to develop things outside of the mat as well.”

As for the Irish, their numbers are even smaller than before, as only five grapplers made the trip Thursday. Blain Christie and Luke Christie each won their matches to lead the Irish on the mat. Mason Scivally and Donovan Golden also picked up a win each.

Because of only having five wrestlers out of the 14 weight classes, the Irish fell to Morris 54-21 and Reed-Custer 66-14.

“It was kind of the expected results,” Irish coach Jake Kimberlin said. “I know a couple of kids were going to get tired since we’ve only had five practices, and some of them are coming straight from football, but they all went out there and competed.”

Small numbers aren’t always a bad thing, though, especially in Kimberlin’s eyes.

“The one good thing about small numbers is that they get that individual instruction that they wouldn’t see if we have 50 kids in the room for practice.”

Going forward this season, Kimberlin said he expects nothing but good things from his core group of die-hard wrestlers. All of them have brought an attitude and focus Kimberlin said he hasn’t really gotten a chance to see in the past.

“I think, overall, with the six kids I have, all of them are excited to be here, and I’m excited to be here for them,” Kimberlin said. “The attitudes they have are so much better than I’ve had in years past.”