FOOTBALL: Kankakee's Southland bid comes up short at Crete-Monee

CRETE — When the spring football schedule was released earlier this year, Kankakee knew there was an excellent chance its season finale with Crete-Monee would be an opportunity to both avenge a one-point loss to the Warriors last season and win the Southland Suburban Conference.

That’s exactly what they Kays got when they traveled to Crete on a wet, hazy Saturday morning in a battle of state-ranked teams. But a sluggish start put the Kays in a rut they never could stay out of consistently in what ended as a 37-20 loss, ending their season at 4-2 and 4-1 in the Southland, second to the 5-0 Warriors.

“When you get down early against a good team, it’s just tough to come back,” Kays coach Derek Hart said. “I thought we had chances to get back into it in the second half, but we just made too many mistakes.”

After a brief feeling-out process for both offenses, the Warriors started to find a rhythm on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Charles Smith to Josh Franklin moments into the second quarter and then again for an 11-yard touchdown on the next drive.

Charles Joseph broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown to make it a three-score game two minutes into the third before the Kays finally found good fortune of their own a few minutes later. Just more than halfway into the quarter, Aveon Pittman made a splash with a 37-yard burst before Ty Stewart got the visitors on the board with a 40-yard scoring rumble.

“The mindset was to punch back,” Stewart said of the Kays’ early hole. “We couldn’t just let them keep punching us.”

But like a signature counter from Sugar Ray Robinson, the Warriors punched right back with authority when Franklin returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to put the Warriors back up by three scores. They made the lead as large as 37-7 before a late Kays rally that included Tomele Staples touchdowns to Pittman and Johnathan Pitts accounted for the game’s final score.

Defensively, the Kays buckled down after the first drive out of the half, allowing just one touchdown in the final five Warriors possessions, all without star defensive end and leader Willie Norwood, who the team missed to a family vacation.

“That’s tough, obviously,” Hart said. “We practiced all week with him, thought we had him. He’s on all our special teams and, obviously, our leader on defense.”

The Kays fell short of their ultimate goal of claiming the school’s first-ever football title in the Southland, but prep football fans will have to search far and wide to find many teams as grateful for the shortened spring season as Kankakee.

After a turnaround 9-2 2019 season that gave the school its first playoff win in more than 10 years, Hart continued the turnaround he began when he took the job two seasons ago, with strong assistance from the team’s 13 seniors.

“COVID[-19] was rough on kids, and our senior class was resilient, stayed together each week and helped each other when they were down,” Hart said. “I’m just really proud of my kids.”

For Stewart, one of the baker’s dozen of Kankakee seniors, he hopes the lasting memory of this year’s team is a simple one.

“To be the best team to come through Kankakee,” Stewart said.

But if that hard work Stewart and his classmates put in has its true desired effect of putting the Hart era in motion, senior offensive lineman Dion Dansby doesn’t think the Spring 2021 Kays will hold that title for very long.

“We built this foundation,” Dansby said. “And they’re gonna keep it going.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Pittman had a team-high 72 rushing yards on 14 carries along with a pair of catches for 37 yards and his touchdown. Stewart added 64 yards and his score on 11 carries and was also 4-for-12 passing for 40 yards and a pair of interceptions. Staples was 5 for 10 for 73 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Pitts had a team-high 42 receiving yards on four catches.