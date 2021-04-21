FOOTBALL: Central seniors making memories, creating legacy on bid for conference four-peat

Whatever sport the current group of seniors on Central’s football team have played for the past decade or so, they usually have found themselves successful. Whether it was never losing a middle school track-and-field meet before they became Central Comets or their near-perfect track record on the prep football field, the group has spent countless hours year after year on a sports field, usually earning a victory.

Logan Beherns first met his best friends in youth football when he moved to Clifton in third grade. When Jay Lemenager was a new student in fifth grade, the first friend he met was Chandler Burrow, when the two played catch together at summer baseball camp.

Since then, Beherns, Lemenager, Burrow, Jacob Shoven, Caden Perry and Cade Alexander have formed a tight-knit bond throughout several sports and nights spent hanging out together, usually at Burrow’s house, the house they all agree is the most fun for a group of high school dudes.

But those nights soon will end. In about a month, they will graduate and begin their college paths. Burrow will stay nearby and play football at Olivet Nazarene University. Perry and Shoven also are continuing their football careers: Perry at Washington University in St. Louis and Shoven at North Central College in Naperville. Lemenager still is weighing his options on where he will continue his athletic career. Beherns is headed to trade school to be an electrician, and Alexander will head south to Southern Illinois University.

“It’s pretty scary because all we’ve known our whole lives has been going to school, playing sports and being around each other,” Beherns said. “Within a year, it’s a whole new life. … That’s just the reality of it.”

For Central football coach Brian Spooner, whose son, Brock, is also a part of the Comets’ senior class, and who has coached for more than a quarter-century and seen dozens of groups come and go, the consistent bond this year’s group has shown since their elementary days is a rarity.

“It’s incredible to see a group of kids like this build that bond and that trust,” Spooner said. “It’s funny because sometimes in groups, there will be little tiffs or fights, but with this group, you rarely see that, which speaks volumes.

“When something happens to one of them, the rest are there to back them up, and that’s rare to see these days, that kind of bond.”

While their relationships are seen in action between the lines — Lemenager has rewritten the school’s passing records and Shoven, Burrow and Perry have done the same as receivers and on defense — they’re strengthened outside of them. When last summer came, despite the uncertainty of the prep sports schedule, the kids met at Lemenager’s house at 6 a.m. every day to workout and run routes together before filling up their trucks with ice and creating makeshift ice baths.

“It’s more than the games,” Alexander said. “It’s the locker room dance competitions, the practices, the Thursday dinners, all those memories.”

They know those memory-making opportunities, made to a soundtrack compiled of artists ranging from Taylor Swift to Lil Jon, are thinning quicker than an autumn tree. That’s why Perry captures as many as he can.

“I’m [going to] miss playing with all my friends, but the memories we make outside of the competition is unparalleled,” Perry said. “I record a bunch of them because I know I won’t make them anywhere else.

“Dance parties, dog days, things that lead up to competition that people don’t see, those are the things that mean the most.”

They have one more chance to add football to their memory box when they take on Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Watseka in a de facto SVC title game, with a win giving the Comets a fourth straight SVC championship and also giving this group of seniors — all three-year varsity players — a perfect SVC record for the entirety of their prep careers.

“It’s not just one game,” Shoven said. “We can get the SVC title for all four years Friday, so just to put that respect on our names for four years means a lot.”

Similar to the rest of the world’s upcoming graduates, the group has seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way they’re preparing for their next life steps. All agreed there hasn’t been much of a silver lining to find with the increased difficulties in figuring out their futures, but they have each other to lean on.

“I’d call it chaotic,” Lemenager said. “Sometimes college visits get canceled due to the pandemic, and missing opportunities to get recruited has definitely impacted our lives.”

The pandemic also shifted the timetable for the football season from its traditional fall slot to the spring, eliminating three regular season games and the postseason in the process. The team won its first 11 games before falling in the IHSA Class 2A Quarterfinals in 2019 and currently sits fifth in this week’s Associated Press Class A Poll while averaging 52 points per game but will not have an opportunity to play for the program’s first state championship.

“They’re very visible and in a community that loves and cherishes their football team, so I think [football] will be their legacy,” Spooner said. “One thing I’ve heard a lot the last couple weeks is how we wish we could have the playoffs, and I agree ... but they’ve made the most of it.”

Spooner went on to say this year’s team will be remembered as arguably the most talented team in the storied program’s history and is a group that will be long remembered. But the kids themselves aren’t as concerned yet with how others will remember them as how they’ll remember their times with one another.

“We’re just living in the moment, and we don’t really know what we’re doing,” Shoven said. “It’s pretty crazy to be considered one of the best teams in school history, but we’re just living in the moment.”