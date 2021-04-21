Shaw Local

Conference-winning coaches join Daily Journal Prep Podcast

By Daily Journal Staff Report

On this week’s Daily Journal Prep Podcast, Mason Schweizer is joined by a pair of spring sports coaches who helped their teams earn conference accomplishments last week.

First, Schweizer speaks to Wilmington football coach Jeff Reents after the Wildcats finished their season 5-0 last week and earned the outright Illinois Central Eight Conference title.

Schweizer then is joined by Grant Park soccer coach Mark Boccia. The Dragons are fresh off a 3-0 win against Momence last week in the Twin Valley Conference Tournament championship. Boccia also discussed his status in the United States Coast Guard, including a 2019 deployment that delayed his taking over of the Dragons’ soccer program until this year.

The podcast, and all past episodes, can be found at <a href="http://djpreppod.com" target="_blank">djpreppod.com</a>.