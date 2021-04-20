VOLLEYBALL: Bishop McNamara's home crowd helps lift Irish to comeback win

KANKAKEE — With proud families in attendance for senior night, the Bishop McNamara girls volleyball team fed off its energetic fans and student section in order to complete a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Metro Suburban West Conference foe Aurora Central Catholic on Tuesday evening.

The Irish fought back from a 14-point loss in set one by bouncing back with a dominant nine-point victory in set two before they went on to barely edge the Chargers 25-23 in a third-set tiebreaker.

“We didn’t pass in the first set,” Irish coach George Hagemaster said. “We passed terribly in the first set, and we still didn’t pass well in the second and third sets, but we passed well enough to win. That was the key; once we got the ball to our hitters they were able to get the job done.”

After dropping the first set in quick fashion, Hagemaster made the adjustment to move 5-foot-10 freshman Ana Darr to the front row in hopes it would slow down the strong hitting attack of the Chargers, who combined for eight aces and five kills in the opening set. The the Irish defense was able to take some of the velocity off Aurora Central Catholic’s strong outside hitters, which ultimately allowed the Irish to run a smooth offense in the final two sets, when they were able to come out victorious.

“We put Ana Darr one-on-one with their best hitter, and she handled the job,” Hagemaster said. “Jacqueline Allaway’s hitting was incredible, and our outside hitters got the job done.”

The simple adjustment led the Irish to cruise to an easy 25-16 victory in set two, thanks to middle hitter Allaway and freshman outside hitter Lillee Nugent, who combined for eight kills, two aces and a block.

“I think we were just really determined to win,” Nugent said. “We all work together really well as a team, and I think getting certain kills helped build our momentum to really push us forward.”

Fresh off their nine-point win in the second set, the Irish saw themselves jump out to an early 4-3 lead after a block from Allaway. However, McNamara’s lead didn’t last long, as the Chargers responded with a 4-0 run before they eventually held on to a 19-16 lead midway through the final set.

That’s when the Irish started to really feed off their home crowd by going on a 5-0 run that was predominately led by Ashyln Mitchell, who totaled a kill and an ace during that stretch, to give the Irish their first lead since the beginning of the set.

“Those momentum plays are really exciting,” Nugent said. “Especially for me being a freshman, I think that having fans in the crowd and a student section in the balcony really helped us build that momentum to win the match.”

Up 20-19 in the final set, Aurora Central Catholic managed to force ties at 20, 21 and 22 before Allaway put the Chargers’ hopes of winning to rest by scoring her team’s final four points on three kills and a game-sealing block.

“There was a lot of pressure in that third set, but I think we pulled through pretty well,” Allaway said. “We started a little bit rough, but got our momentum back, and so we were able to pull through.”

Hagemaster couldn’t help but note how impressed he was with Allaway and how she was able to take control down the stretch amidst all the pressure.

“Allaway just continues to surprise me,” Hagemaster said. “She swings without fear and plays back row defense better than most players I’ve seen. That was a great win against a great team.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allaway led the Irish’s offensive attack with a team-high 10 kills and two blocks. Nugent totaled six kills and three aces. Emma Valant chipped in six kills and four blocks. Darr totaled a team-high six blocks at the front of the net.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (8-6) heads to Aurora Christian at 5:30 tonight.