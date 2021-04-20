ROUNDUP: Iroquois West football gets first win of Thiele era

High school FOOTBALL

Iroquois West 48, Walther Christian Academy 0

Iroquois West exploded for 48 points in its shutout victory against Walther Christian Academy to secure Jason Thiele’s first win as the Raiders’ new head coach.

“It feels great to finally see all the guys’ hard work pay off, buying into the new system and the way we do things now,” Thiele said. “To win in a blowout fashion the way we did was awesome, and it goes to show that the guys have been working hard.”

The Raiders’ defense got to Walther Christian early and often, as they forced five fumbles and one interception, which helped set up short-field scoring opportunities during the evening.

Auston Miller led the ground attack with a team-high 117 rushing yards on nine carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Ty Pankey added two more touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground. Trystyn Schacht, John Ahlden and Carson Maisonneuve also scored.

Damian Melgoza led the defense with one sack and four tackles. Clayton Leonard, who committed to the University of Illinois, showed the Illini what they’ll be seeing on Saturdays by carving lanes for the Raiders’ backfield.

“Playing when committed is great,” Leonard said. “I feel like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders. As a team, we got our first win, and that was the best part. I feel that I can just go out there and still have fun.”

VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Dwight 0

Kinzie Parsons led the Warriors with seven kills, three aces and two blocks. Sydney McTaggart notched 13 digs, and Elena Newell added nine assists.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.

Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning- Rossville-Alvin 0

The Timberwolves were led by Carly Pence, who finished with five kills and four blocks. Brooklyn Stadeli and Emma Morrical had three aces each. Mikayla Knake led her team in assists again with 12.

Thornwood 2, Kankakee 1

The Kays suffered another heartbreaking loss in three sets to end their season. Kankakee finished the season 14-6 overall and 12-3 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

Momence 2, Iroquois West 0

Estefany Andrade totaled seven digs and two aces to lead the Raiders. Ashton Miller added three digs, one kill and an ace.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Beecher 2, Grant Park 0

No individual stats were available for the conference champion Bobcats, who added another River Valley Conference win Tuesday.

Kaiya Sellers notched 11 digs and a kill for the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen recorded the team’s only ace to go along with her team-high four kills and two blocks.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Central 0

Kamryn Grice held the Comets together with 10 digs, six blocks, three kills and an ace. Hallie Wilkin chipped in five points and seven digs. Kaylen Boudreau added two blocks.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grace Christian 0

Kylie Hawks and Grace Halpin each recorded a team-high six kills to lead the Panthers. Abby Beck finished with eight digs, five kills, two blocks, two assists and an ace. Hannah Frescura totaled 16 assists to lead Gardner-South Wilmington’s passing attack.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.