FOOTBALL: Iroquois West's Leonard commits to Illinois

As new University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema begins to rebuild the Fighting Illini program with a pledged influx of in-state talent, Iroquois West’s Clayton Leonard became the latest Illinois recruit to join Bielema on his mission.

Leonard, a junior guard for the Raiders, announced his commitment on his Twitter page Sunday.

A three-star recruit according to recruiting database rivals.com, Leonard also had offers from Central Michigan, Toledo and Illinois State, with recruiting interest from several other NCAA Division I schools.

Leonard and his brother, Cannon, a sophomore who is receiving college interest in both football and basketball, spoke with the Daily Journal earlier this month. In that interview, Clayton said he wants both his high school career and whatever career lies beyond to help lay a foundation for Iroquois West football.

“I just want people to understand that I did my best to bring back IW football,” Clayton said. “I want to lay down a path for kids because nobody ever comes down to IW for football, but I feel like after this, people will start to look.”