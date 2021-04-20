2-Minute Drill: Swan song

One of my favorite aspects of our local athletic programs from a general perspective is how much all of our schools, coaches and officials promote kids playing multiple sports. Specialization continues to take over the youth sports scene, but it’s much less apparent here than most areas.

That multi-sport competition has been pushed to the limit the past week and will continue, as the COVID-19 schedule has reached the point where the spring and summer seasons briefly overlap for a couple of weeks of competition. Barely 12 hours after taking the gridiron Friday night, several local athletes were found on the baseball diamond and on the track Saturday morning.

Volleyball teams are seeing players split time with soccer and softball, with some kids competing in games in multiple sports on the same day. Health concerns certainly are warranted with such compacted schedules (and perhaps the most loaded two-week schedule we ever have had is stretching our capabilities), but seeing so many sports in action after we went without them brings feelings that are warmer than the summer days we can begin to taste.

Of course, with that change comes the end of the football season. The Illinois Central Eight Conference wrapped up play last week, and the remaining nine local schools will this week. There are no playoffs or anything behind whatever happens on the fields this Friday. Our area’s collective football prowess continued to climb this season, creating plenty of momentum for a fall season that will be here before we know it.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores for Week 5:

• Kankakee 76, Thornton 0

• Lincoln-Way West 24, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23

• Wilmington 24, Peotone 0

• Manteno 25, Herscher 20

• Coal City 14, Reed-Custer 12

• Central 43, Momence 0

• Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka 12

• Seneca 32, Dwight 6

• Milford-Cissna Park 58, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 20

• Walther Christian at Iroquois West, 6 p.m. tonight

• Bishop McNamara at Immaculate Conception, PPD.

<strong>Shoutout of the week</strong>

This week’s shoutout goes to one of the many student-athletes pulling double duty. In addition to wrapping up her senior volleyball season while beginning her softball season, Kankakee senior Hailey Lamie also is assisting the athletic department in whatever other athletic events the school is hosting. For as long as I’ve worked for the Daily Journal, Hailey has been at almost every home Kankakee sporting event, either playing or assisting media, officials and everyone else working. So Hailey, shoutout to you, and best of luck as you continue your volleyball career at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

<strong>Congrats to the ‘Cats</strong>

Wilmington coach Jeff Reents has a mountain of accomplishments to his hall-of-fame name, but one of his best seasons might have come this spring when the Wildcats ran through their five-game ICE schedule unblemished, wrapping it by scoring a combined 41 unanswered points against Coal City (24-21) and Peotone (24-0). The Wildcats are never a team anyone in the Class 3A field wants to see near them in the playoff bracket, and that certainly would have been the case again this season.

<strong>History in Kankakee</strong>

In a season full of things we never have seen in sports, why not add a school record for points in a game to the list? The Kays toppled Thornton 76-0 on Friday, a point total that is the highest since at least the Eastridge-Westview merger in 1983. Coach Derek Hart has awoken a program that long has stood as a sleeping giant, and anyone in the state who hadn’t already taken notice has done so now. The Kays have a de facto Southland Athletic Conference title game at Crete-Monee on Saturday morning that can continue churning that momentum upward.

<strong>SVC race comes down to final night</strong>

Watseka was a pair of points away Friday night from making Friday’s tilt at Central a battle of unbeatens, but the game still will be for the Sangamon Valley Conference title, with the Comets able to win a fourth straight title outright with a win. Three-year seniors abound on both rosters, as the Warriors will look to be the first team all season to hold Central’s explosive offense to less than 40 points.

<strong>Revenge on their minds</strong>

Bishop McNamara was robbed of an opportunity for revenge against Immaculate Conception when last week’s game was taken off the boards because of the Knights having COVID-19 issues, but the Irish have a chance to avenge another heartbreaking Metro Suburban Conference loss from 2019 this week. They travel to Wheaton to take on a St. Francis team that scored a touchdown at the buzzer to upend the Irish by four in 2019. If any extra motivation is needed, a McNamara win gives the two teams a split of the MSC.