ROUNDUP: Herscher, Kankakee split baseball doubleheader

High school BASEBALL

Herscher 11, Kankakee 9

Tyler Murray had a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate with a homer, a double, two runs and five RBIs to lead the Tigers to a victory in Saturday’s matinee. Clay Schultz also had four hits with two runs and an RBI. Cody Lunsford hit a two-run double, and Camden Berns scored three runs.

Sammy Williams went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Kays. Jaeden Harris added two hits and two RBIs.

Kankakee 12, Herscher 9

The Kays improved to 2-2 on the season by splitting the twin bill. Jake Zubrys earned the win in relief action, tossing 2 1/3 innings. Camden Kearney led the offense by going 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs. Jairus Harris added two hits and three RBIs.

Schultz had three hits, three runs and an RBI for the Tigers. Berns had two hits and three runs. Blake Holm added a pair of hits and drove in three.

Manteno 9, Bishop McNamara 2

The Panthers scored seven of their runs in the last three innings to run away with Saturday’s nonconference matchup on the road. Nathan Bajic was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Bryce Vorwald added an RBI triple, and Nolan Aicher added an RBI double and two runs. Luke Trepanier struck out 10, walked two and allowed an unearned run on two hits during four innings.

Brady Bertrand surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits and had two strikeouts for the Irish. No individual offensive statistics were available for McNamara.

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Normal 9

Ellie Haggard led the Boilers at the plate with two triples and six RBIs. Maddy McIntyre went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple. Kennedi Pepin threw a complete game with six strikeouts.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Normal 1

The Boilers improved to 2-0 by scoring five unanswered runs. Ellie Haggard went 2 for 3 with two singles, and Natalie Johnson had a team-high two RBIs. Libby Spaulding gave up zero earned on four hits to pick up the win after tossing a complete game.

Herscher 13, St. Jospeh Ogden 3 (5 innings)

The Tigers beat St. Jospeh Ogden in five innings to improve to 2-1 on the season. Mia Ruder, Allie Decman and Hannah Mendell each collected a team-high three hits to lead Herscher at the plate.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, St. Anne 0

Kinzie Parsons smacked 11 kills to help the Warriors improve to 10-5. Becca Benoit added four kills and a block. Meredith Drake served up five aces.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Georgetown-Ridgefarm 2, Cissna Park 1

The Timberwolves fell short by five points in the final set. Mikayla Knake led with 22 assists and 11 digs. Carly Pence chipped in a team-high eight kills.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 6, Mansueto 0

The Bobcats opened their season with a shutout victory. Aniya Killis hit the back of the net twice to lead Beecher’s offense. Morgan Magruder, Lennen Loonam, Zamara Killis and Fabi Barraza each scored. Chloe Zurek had four saves.

Washington 8, Beecher 3

Aniya Killis totaled two-thirds of the Bobcats’ total offense with two goals and an assist. Olivia Mondello scored and Dayo Bamgbose recorded one assist.

High school FOOTBALL

Milford-Cissna Park 58, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 20

The Bearcats put up 58 points on 664 yards of total offense to improve to 4-0. Trey Totheroh completed 7-of-10 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns. Angel Salinas led the rushing attack with 173 yards on 15 carries. Justin Tillman caught three balls for 179 yards and three scores.