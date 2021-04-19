ROUNDUP: Herscher baseball tops Beecher; G-SW, Beecher, Watseka volleyball win

BASEBALL

Herscher 12, Beecher 2 (5 inn)

Tyler Murray went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate. Landon Schultz chipped in three hits and two runs scored. Joe Holohan got the win, tossing a complete game and giving up one earned on nine hits.

Duane Doss went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the Bobcats. Jacob Graniczny added two hits.

VOLLEYBALL

G-SW 2, Grant Park 1

The Panthers edged the Dragons by 15 points in the final set. Grace Halpin filled up the stat sheet with eight kills, four aces, five digs and an assist to lead Gardner-South Wilmington. Abby Beck chipped in a team-high nine kills and 11 digs. Hannah Frescura added seven aces.

Brooke Veldhuizen and Delaney Panozzo lead the Dragons with five kills each. Kaiya Sellers added a team-high two aces.

Watseka 2, Central 0

The Warriors improved to 11-5 and 7-3 in the Sangamon Valley Conference. Kinzie Parsons led the offensive attack with seven kills. Elena Newell added a team-high 14 assists. Sydney McTaggart led the defense with 13 digs.

Kaylen Boudreau finished with five points, three aces and nine digs to lead the Comets. Kamryn Grace notched four kills and three blocks.

Beecher 2, Grace Christian 0

The Bobcats were led by Talia Messina who totaled 15 assists, five digs and an ace. Lily Avelar scored six digs and three aces. Rhiannon Saller finished with five blocks, three kills and one dig.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders fell in straight sets by a combined 12 points. Emma Lopez recorded seven assists, one kill, one dig and an ace. Shelby Johnson added 14 digs and three kills. Estefany Andrade totaled a team-high 15 digs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 16, Roosevelt JV 3

Gavin Nareski improved to 1-0 on the bump to lead the Cavaliers. He gave up one earned on four hits with seven strikeouts in five innings of work. Josiah Zamora led KCC’s offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Owen Jackson added a team-high four RBIs on two hits.