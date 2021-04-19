Momence's Habeeb has turned coaching soccer into a lifestyle

Momence head soccer coach Alex Habeeb’s life story easily could be turned into a movie.

In 1977, Habeeb made the decision, along with the help of his parents, to come to America to become a student after war had broken out in his home country of Lebanon in 1975. Since then, he has gotten married, had four kids, become a multi-business owner and, perhaps most importantly, inspired hundreds of individuals through the sport he loves most — fútbol — or better known in America as soccer.

The 62-year-old has had a passion for soccer ever since he was a little boy growing up, when he played in the streets and dirt patches. He eventually had to take some time away from soccer in order to care for his family during his early 20s, but Habeeb came to rediscover his passion for the game when he turned 30.

“Habeeb came to our country at a very young age with nothing and basically worked his way into being very successful,” Momence athletic director Ted Rounds said. “And that alone resonates with a lot of our players because his life story is an example that you can succeed.”

Habeeb’s hunger to never stop improving has led him to continue his coaching education through United Soccer Coaches, which has allowed him to earn a Premier Diploma, along with several other certificates in the areas of Futsal (a form of indoor soccer), Goalkeeping and Sports Phycology and Sports Safety.

He earned his Premier Diploma through enrolling in a week-long boot camp, where Habeeb got to learn from professional coaches by working through numerous seminars, match analysis, training and more.

With that already prestigious diploma under his belt, Habeeb’s strive for greatness led him to earning a Union of European Fútbol Association (UEFA) B license, a coaching license mandated by UEFA, the official governing body of European soccer. This license is one level below the UEFA A license and allows holders to be head coaches of men’s amateur clubs and youths up to age 16 and assistant coaches for professional clubs in Europe.

“Once I achieved the Premier Diploma here in America, I thought now I was ready for another challenge,” Habeeb said. “And I thought to myself, I’d love to get a license from Europe because it would be so cool and so challenging.”

The selection process is difficult, especially because one only can obtain a UEFA B license as a Europoean citizen. After originally first getting denied during his lengthy application process, Habeeb eventually got accepted through sheer perseverance by flooding UEFA with numerous emails until they had no choice but to recognize him for his talents and resume.

“I am extremely privileged to be part of this program because there’s only 160 people from around the world who have currently been approved to be enrolled,” Habeeb said.

Habeeb has been in the process of obtaining his UEFA B License since January 2020, spending countless hours learning from professional coaches from Europe through training sessions that feature match analysis, self reflection, tactical and technical training and planning, systems of play and studying film among many other difficult tasks. He plans to officially earn his UEFA B License by September, making the journey a total of a year and nine months.

“I can’t honestly tell you how many hours I’ve spent working towards this UEFA B License,” Habeeb said. “It’s not just hours or even days but weeks, and I can’t really tell how much time I’ve spent on it, but it’s really rewarding.”

Habeeb has taken all of his newfound knowledge and has implemented it into his Redskins program. Along with the technical coaching Habeeb teaches his players about the game of soccer, he also preaches values to his team that spread way beyond the soccer pitch.

“We have five core values in our soccer program,” Habeeb said. “Those values are work hard, be honest, treat people right, be grateful for what you have and be generous with what you have.

“Hopefully, I exemplify those values to my kids.”

Since starting the Redskins soccer program from scratch in 2017, with the help of funding by Van Drunen Farms, Habeeb has been able to instill those values to his players, as well as other Momence students and other area soccer players. When he first accepted the job four years ago, Habeeb wrote a mission statement he still reads to himself everyday before heading onto the field.

“I’m going to coach them like I’d want my own kids to be coached, and I’m going to inspire them in every aspect of their lives,” Habeeb said. “That mission statement drives me every day.”

The pure passion from Coach Habeeb to improve every aspect of his life every single day already has done wonders for his players, which is perhaps why the Redskins were recently able to win their third straight Twin Valley Conference. They also reached the conference’s tournament championship, where they were defeated by Grant Park.

“Coach Habeeb’s work ethic is beyond average, and he’s shown us how he came from nothing and turned his life around through working hard and respecting others,” Momence soccer player David Garcia said. “He really inspires us to want to become a better person, and he drives us to succeed in life.”

Habeeb’s love for the game slowly has turned into a lifestyle that is quite unique, and there’s no telling what could be next for him once he officially obtains his UEFA B License later this year. For now, Habeeb plans to continue building Momence soccer into one of the state’s powerhouse soccer programs.

“I have a passion for the game, and so I’ve always want to get better and improve as a coach,” Habeeb said. “I’ll never be as good as I want to be because I always want to be better.”