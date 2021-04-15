GAME OF THE WEEK: Wilmington at Peotone

Wildcats

Wildcats players to watch: RB/DB Jacob Friddle, RB/LB Matt Sanchez

Wildcats on offense: It’s going to be a battle of deceptive, strong, physical rushing attacks for both sides, and the ‘Cats have shown their stable of running backs is as deep as ever this spring, as is the offensive line. Friddle and Cody Franzen are the team’s bellcow backs, but it was Sanchez who needed just two touches to become a Wildcats legend with his game-winning touchdown against Coal City last week.

Wildcats on defense: Sanchez also serves as one of the team’s defensive leaders from his linebacker position, leading the team in tackles in last week’s 24-21 win. Facing a Peotone offense with similar principles as their own, the ‘Cats know they need to be disciplined and stick to their assignments and gaps and not let their eyes peek in the backfield too much.

Blue Devils

Blue Devils players to watch: RB/LB Ben Balmer, RB/DB Mike Kraft

Blue Devils on offense: Peotone’s offense was halted by Lisle last week as the Blue Devils were held scoreless for the first time since last season’s 24-0 loss to Friday’s opponent. For three weeks this season, the Blue Devils have averaged 5 yards per carry in their three wins as opposed to just 3 yards per carry last week. That number will need to be closer to the former to keep the chains rolling and momentum on their side.

Blue Devils on defense: Just like Wilmington, the Blue Devils have a bunch of football-loving grinders who will spend most of the game gutting it out on both sides. And like the ‘Cats, the Blue Devils know discipline is key defensively. Balmer leads a linebacking unit that will have to use its speed to beat pulling blockers and lead blocking backs to the hole to blow up Wilmington plays and prevent sustained drives.

Pick: Wilmington can wrap up a 5-0 season and Illinois Central Eight Conference trophy with a win. The Blue Devils can force a two-or-three-way tie with the Wildcats and Coal City, should the Coalers top Reed-Custer. In a season with no playoffs, the ICE plaque is all that’s up for grabs. <strong>Wilmington 28, Peotone 19</strong>