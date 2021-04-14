ROUNDUP: Herscher soccer reaches program milestone; Grant Park downs St. Anne

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 4, Beecher 2

The Tigers were led by Trey Schwarzkopf, who totaled a team-high two goals. Bascom Jackson added a goal and two assists. Tucker White had seven saves behind the net, as the Tigers picked up their 400th win in program history.

Beecher’s AJ Graham scored on a direct hit. Bryce Beck also hit the back of the net off a great assist by Nate Dianchenko. Cam Paulmeier had 12 saves.

Grant Park 3, St. Anne 0

Dragons’ goalkeeper Troy Reynolds totaled three saves to complete the shut out and lead Grant Park to victory. Ethan Damler scored twice, and Luke Horn added another in Grant Park’s Twin Valley Conference Tournament win.

Grace Christian 4, Watseka 1

Caleb Dandurand poured in three goals to lead the Crusaders. Evan Rauwolf added another.

Christopher Solorzano scored the lone goal for the Warriors off an assist by Matthew Henneike.

Coal City 4, Streator 3

Levi Counterman led the way for the Coalers with two goals. Luke Hawkins finished with two assists and a goal. Keegan Johnson scored as well.

Iroquois West 3, Illinois Lutheran 1

Santiago Andrade scored two first-half goals to help lead the Raiders. Jon Gonzalez also found the back of the net, and goalkeeper Tony Espinosa totaled three saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Herscher 1

The Panthers won in a third-set tiebreaker to sweep the Tigers 3-0 this season. Elena Gomez had three aces and three blocks. Reese Bachus led the team in kills again with 11, and Dayli Dwyer added 16 setting assists.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Rich Township 2, Kankakee 0

The Kays fell in straight sets to drop to 11-5 overall and 10-2 in the Southland Athletic Conference. No individual stats were available for Kankakee.

Milford 2, Cissna Park 1

The Bearcats won the third-set tiebreaker by two points to edge the Timberwolves. Carly Pence notched four aces to lead Milford. Brooklyn Stadeli recorded a team-high nine kills. Mikayla Knake added 29 assists.

No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 6, Kankakee 0

The Panthers cruised to their first victory of the season with a shutout win against the Kays. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Kankakee’s starting pitcher Camden Kearney carried a no-hitter through five innings, during which he gave up one unearned run with five strikeouts up to that point. He also led the Kays at the plate with two hits.

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Herscher 2

The Boilermakers opened their new field with a season-opening nail-biter against the Tigers. Kennedi Pepin pitched all seven innings for BBCHS, allowing one earned run on five hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.

Addison Talbot hit a two-run double, and Natalie Johnson also drove in a run. Maddy McIntyre scored twice, and Mattie Yuska scored a run. No stats were available for the Tigers.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 13, Waubonsee 3

The Cavaliers improved to 23-8 on the season with another double-digit run victory. Joey Humphrey led the Tigers at the plate by going 3 for 3 with a team-high 4 RBIs. Kyle Iwinski improved to 5-0 on the bump. He gave up three earned on five hits with nine strikeouts in eight innings of work.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Olivet 4, Trinity International 3

Sara Beers went 3 for 4 with a run scored to lead the Tigers’ offensive attack. Kori Fricke tossed a complete game, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits, to help Olivet improve to 17-3 overall.