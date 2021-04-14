ONU's Hutton, Hehman join Daily Journal Prep Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Daily Journal Prep Podcast, Mason Schweizer moves up to the college ranks to talk with Olivet Nazarene University quarterback David Hutton and head football coach Eric Hehman ahead of the Tigers’ NAIA Playoff matchup against Baker University.

The Tigers are fresh off of an 8-0 regular season that resulted in a Mid-States Football Association title. The podcast can be found at <a href="http://djpreppod.com" target="_blank">djpreppod.com</a> or on the DJPrepPod page on the Soundcloud mobile app.