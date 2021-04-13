ROUNDUP: Spring sports seasons begin to end; TVC soccer race comes down to tiebreaker

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 0

The Dragons got goals from Ayden Delaney and Ethan Damler and assists from Troy Reynolds and Luke Van Drunen as they improved to 7-1 in the Twin Valley Conference for a three-way tie at the top with Momence and St. Anne, with the Redskins being declared conference champions on a tiebreaker.

Luke Horn had one save for the Dragons and Tony Espinosa turned away 13 shots for the Raiders.

St. Anne 7, Illinois Lutheran 0

The Cardinals finished the conference season as one of the hottest teams in the area, as Raul Guerrero found the back of the net four more times and assisted two more goals. Jose Pizano scored twice and had two assists. Damon Saathoff scored and had two assists, and Emily Greene added an assist.

Manteno 7, Reed-Custer 0

The Panthers got it done offensively and defensively in their Illinois Central Eight battle Tuesday. Scott Eldrige scored a pair of goals, and Alec Miller, Gabe Cavallero, Drew St. Aubin, Ryan Kramer and Mason Swanson each added a goal. Ben Carlile and Malaki Williams-Baker combined for a clean sheet in net.

Stephen Condreay had 13 saves for the Comets.

VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Thronton 0; Kankakee 2, Thornton 1

The Kays swept a pair of matches in their Southland Athletic Conference road doubleheader Tuesday. After a clean 25-12, 25-10 sweep in the first match, they were tested in the second before claiming victory 15-7, 12-15, 15-6 to improve to 11-4 on the season and 10-1 in the Southland.

Herscher 2, Coal City 0

The Tigers snapped a brief two-match skid with a 25-11, 25-22 sweep of the Coalers on Tuesday. No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Mia Rodriguez had a team-high six kills for the Coalers to go along with a block. Colleen Feeney added a pair of blocks, and Hayleigh Roach had a pair of kills. Addyson Mellen had 10 digs and six assists, and Lauren Ferrari added nine digs and five assists.

Central 2, Momence 0

The Comets zipped past Momence 25-13 in the first set before surviving 25-23 in the second. Kamryn Grice’s six kills led the team, and Rachel Thompson added four of her own. Kaylen Boudreau had 15 digs, and Alana Gray had 13. Kamryn Grice served up four aces.

No stats were available for Momence.

Cissna Park 2, Dwight 0

The Timberwolves used twin 25-16 wins to sweep the Trojans on Tuesday. Audrey Kaeb had three aces and a team-high eight digs, one more than Brooklyn Stadeli. Emma Morrical had seven kills, and Carly Pence recorded six. Mikayla Knake had 24 assists.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 0

The Warriors fell in straight sets Tuesday 25-8, 25-14. Sydney McTaggart had 10 digs and an ace. Kinzie Parsons had a team-high four kills. Kourtney Kincade had three kills and a block. Elena Newell also had a block and notched a team-high six assists.

Grant Park 2, St. Anne 0

The Dragons picked up 25-16, 25-14 wins against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Elise Garcia served six aces, one of six Dragons to record at least one. Brooke Veldhuizen had six kills, two aces and three digs. Kaiya Sellers had five kills, two aces and eight digs.

No stats were available for St. Anne.

Beecher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

The Bobcats remained undefeated at 11-0 with a season sweep against their River Valley Conference rivals Tuesday. Julianna Picicco led the team with nine kills to go along with 14 digs and two aces. Lily Avelar’s 21 digs led the team, and Faith Curran added 14 digs, three kills, a block and an assist. Lola Eckhardt had eight kills, five digs, a block and an ace. Talia Messana had 22 assists, four digs, a block and a kill.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Milford 2, Hoopeston 1

The Bearcats dropped the first set 19-25 before roaring back for 25-20 and 25-8 victories. Caley Mowrey had 13 kills to go along with three aces and six blocks. Hunter Mowrey added 28 assists, 15 digs and a pair of aces. Anna McEwen had 13 digs, and Emmaleah Marshino had eight kills.

BASEBALL

Milford 12, Cissna Park 2

Payton Harwood picked up the win to lead the Bearcats. Owen Halpin, Trey Totheroh, Nick Warren and Adin Portwood all drove in runs to lead at the plate.

No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.

MEN’S SOCCER

Judson 3, Olivet 1

The Tigers only goal came from Max Jasper off an assist by Gustavo Mancera in the 69th minute. Olivet Nazarene is now 11-4-1 overall.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Olivet 10, Saint Xavier 9

Graham Burke got the win in 5 innings of work, giving up three hits and zero earned runs with four strikeouts to lead the Tigers on the bump. Nathan Moonen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including the eventual game-winning RBI in the top of the ninth inning off a triple. It helped Olivet overcome a two-run deficit in the bottom in the ninth inning.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

No. 16 Olivet 7, St. Ambrose 6

The Tigers put up crooked numbers in the second and third innings before tagging on insurance in the fourth. Margaret Landis was 3 for 4 with a double, a pair of runs and an RBI. Alli Davis went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Hayley Dobson also had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored and drove in a run. Kate Landis singled twice and scored two runs.

Miranda Southall earned the win in the circle after allowing six earned runs on nine hits in five innings.

No. 16 Olivet 11, St. Ambrose 1 (5 innings)

Tuesday’s nightcap was ended early as the Tigers had little trouble improving to 16-3 on the year and 7-0 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference. Kori Fricke pitched all five innings and allowed an earned run on four hits. At the dish, Fricke hit a three-run home run. Sara Beers was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Davis doubled twice, scored twice and drove in four.