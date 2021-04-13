Illinois high school football AP Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (7) (4-0) 79 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (4-0) 73 2

3. Marist (3-1) 56 4

4. Naperville Central (4-0) 54 T5

5. Gurnee Warren (4-0) 39 T5

6. Maine South (4-0) 34 7

7. Glenbard West (2-0) 30 3

8. O’Fallon (2-0) 27 NR

9. Edwardsville (3-1) 20 9

10. Hinsdale Central (4-0) 10 8

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Brother Rice 6, Barrington 6, New Trier 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Huntley 1.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (3-1) 89 2

2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1) (3-1) 75 8

3. Prospect (4-0) 61 10

4. Nazareth (2-1) 60 3

5. Batavia (3-1) 52 1

(tie) Phillips (2-0) 52 6

7. St. Charles North (3-1) 30 9

8. Machesney Park Harlem (4-0) 29 NR

9. Wheaton North (3-1) 26 4

10. DeKalb (2-1) 6 5

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Willowbrook 5, Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 3, Lincoln Way West 2.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Cary-Grove (7) (2-0) 77 2

2. East St. Louis (3-1) 72 1

3. Crete-Monee (4-0) 61 4

4. Antioch (1) (4-0) 52 6

5. Simeon (2-0) 48 5

6. Rock Island (3-1) 39 3

7. Peoria Central (3-1) 28 7

8. Lake Forest (4-0) 26 9

9. Washington (4-0) 19 NR

10. Kaneland (3-1) 6 NR

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Chatham Glenwood 4, Normal West 3, Providence 2, Prairie Ridge 1, Vernon Hills 1, Wauconda 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (4-0) 99 1

2. St. Rita (1) (3-1) 86 2

3. Joliet Catholic (4-0) 80 3

4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 71 4

5. Sterling (4-0) 63 T5

6. Sycamore (4-0) 45 7

7. Marion (4-0) 34 8

8. Triad (4-0) 24 9

9. Hillcrest (3-1) 20 T5

10. St. Viator (3-0) 18 10

<strong>Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8,</strong> Mascoutah 1, Morris 1.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Rochester (5) (3-1) 77 1

2. Richmond-Burton (3) (4-0) 75 2

3. St. Francis (4-0) 60 5

4. Effingham (3-0) 57 3

5. Benton (4-0) 41 7

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 36 8

<strong>7. Coal City (3-1) 33 4</strong>

8. Mt. Zion (3-0) 26 9

9. IC Catholic (2-1) 19 10

10. Stillman Valley (2-1) 7 6

<strong>Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6,</strong> Marengo 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Williamsville (7) (4-0) 96 1

2. Princeton (2) (4-0) 88 2

<strong>3. Wilmington (1) (4-0) 84 3</strong>

4. Monticello (4-0) 68 4

5. Byron (3-1) 60 5

6. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 51 6

7. Fairfield (4-0) 40 7

8. Tolono Unity (3-0) 33 8

9. Eureka (3-1) 18 9

10. Farmington (2-0) 10 NR

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Elmwood-Brimfield 2.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (4-0) 80 1

2. Quincy Notre Dame (6) (3-1) 77 4

3. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 73 2

4. Decatur St. Teresa (4-0) 68 3

5. Fieldcrest (4-0) 49 5

6. Sterling Newman (3-0) 48 6

<strong>7. Clifton Central (1) (4-0) 40 7</strong>

8. Rockridge (4-0) 25 8

9. Nashville (2-1) 12 10

<strong>10. Watseka (4-0) 9 NR</strong>

<strong>Others receiving votes</strong>: Riverdale 5, Bismarck-Henning 5, Downs Tri-Valley 2, Mercer County 1, <strong>Momence 1.</strong>

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (2-1) 90 1

2. Aquin (2) (4-0) 80 2

3. Fulton (3-0) 71 4

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-0) 68 3

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (4-0) 60 5

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 51 6

7. Athens (3-1) 40 9

8. Galena (4-0) 22 NR

9. Princeville (4-0) 13 NR

10. Cumberland (3-0) 10 NR

(tie) Concord (Triopia) (3-1) 10 NR

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Arcola 9, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7, Winchester West Central 7, LeRoy 4, Mendon Unity 3, Camp Point Central 2, St. Bede 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, Cambridge 1.