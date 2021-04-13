Shaw Local

Illinois high school football AP Top 10 Poll

By Daily Journal Staff Report

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (7) (4-0) 79 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (4-0) 73 2

3. Marist (3-1) 56 4

4. Naperville Central (4-0) 54 T5

5. Gurnee Warren (4-0) 39 T5

6. Maine South (4-0) 34 7

7. Glenbard West (2-0) 30 3

8. O’Fallon (2-0) 27 NR

9. Edwardsville (3-1) 20 9

10. Hinsdale Central (4-0) 10 8

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Brother Rice 6, Barrington 6, New Trier 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1, Huntley 1.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (3-1) 89 2

2. Wheaton Warrenville South (1) (3-1) 75 8

3. Prospect (4-0) 61 10

4. Nazareth (2-1) 60 3

5. Batavia (3-1) 52 1

(tie) Phillips (2-0) 52 6

7. St. Charles North (3-1) 30 9

8. Machesney Park Harlem (4-0) 29 NR

9. Wheaton North (3-1) 26 4

10. DeKalb (2-1) 6 5

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Willowbrook 5, Buffalo Grove 5, Normal Community 3, Lincoln Way West 2.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Cary-Grove (7) (2-0) 77 2

2. East St. Louis (3-1) 72 1

3. Crete-Monee (4-0) 61 4

4. Antioch (1) (4-0) 52 6

5. Simeon (2-0) 48 5

6. Rock Island (3-1) 39 3

7. Peoria Central (3-1) 28 7

8. Lake Forest (4-0) 26 9

9. Washington (4-0) 19 NR

10. Kaneland (3-1) 6 NR

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Chatham Glenwood 4, Normal West 3, Providence 2, Prairie Ridge 1, Vernon Hills 1, Wauconda 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (4-0) 99 1

2. St. Rita (1) (3-1) 86 2

3. Joliet Catholic (4-0) 80 3

4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 71 4

5. Sterling (4-0) 63 T5

6. Sycamore (4-0) 45 7

7. Marion (4-0) 34 8

8. Triad (4-0) 24 9

9. Hillcrest (3-1) 20 T5

10. St. Viator (3-0) 18 10

<strong>Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8,</strong> Mascoutah 1, Morris 1.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Rochester (5) (3-1) 77 1

2. Richmond-Burton (3) (4-0) 75 2

3. St. Francis (4-0) 60 5

4. Effingham (3-0) 57 3

5. Benton (4-0) 41 7

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 36 8

<strong>7. Coal City (3-1) 33 4</strong>

8. Mt. Zion (3-0) 26 9

9. IC Catholic (2-1) 19 10

10. Stillman Valley (2-1) 7 6

<strong>Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6,</strong> Marengo 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Williamsville (7) (4-0) 96 1

2. Princeton (2) (4-0) 88 2

<strong>3. Wilmington (1) (4-0) 84 3</strong>

4. Monticello (4-0) 68 4

5. Byron (3-1) 60 5

6. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 51 6

7. Fairfield (4-0) 40 7

8. Tolono Unity (3-0) 33 8

9. Eureka (3-1) 18 9

10. Farmington (2-0) 10 NR

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Elmwood-Brimfield 2.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (4-0) 80 1

2. Quincy Notre Dame (6) (3-1) 77 4

3. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 73 2

4. Decatur St. Teresa (4-0) 68 3

5. Fieldcrest (4-0) 49 5

6. Sterling Newman (3-0) 48 6

<strong>7. Clifton Central (1) (4-0) 40 7</strong>

8. Rockridge (4-0) 25 8

9. Nashville (2-1) 12 10

<strong>10. Watseka (4-0) 9 NR</strong>

<strong>Others receiving votes</strong>: Riverdale 5, Bismarck-Henning 5, Downs Tri-Valley 2, Mercer County 1, <strong>Momence 1.</strong>

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (2-1) 90 1

2. Aquin (2) (4-0) 80 2

3. Fulton (3-0) 71 4

4. Moweaqua Central A&amp;M (4-0) 68 3

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (4-0) 60 5

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 51 6

7. Athens (3-1) 40 9

8. Galena (4-0) 22 NR

9. Princeville (4-0) 13 NR

10. Cumberland (3-0) 10 NR

(tie) Concord (Triopia) (3-1) 10 NR

<strong>Others receiving votes:</strong> Arcola 9, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 7, Winchester West Central 7, LeRoy 4, Mendon Unity 3, Camp Point Central 2, St. Bede 1, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1, Cambridge 1.