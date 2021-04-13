BOYS SOCCER: Momence tops Beecher for third-straight TVC title

MOMENCE — In a matter of just four years, Momence’s soccer coach, Alex Habeeb, has managed to turn a new Redskins soccer team into one of the area’s most respected programs.

The school’s program got its start in 2017 and was back-to-back conference champs just three years later. On Tuesday evening, the Redskins managed to make it three straight with a huge, 6-0 win against Beecher at home on senior night to barely edge Grant Park and St. Anne in the tightly contested 2021 TVC conference race, with the Redskins winning out on a tiebreaker after all three squads finished the year with 7-1 conference marks

“We are a four-year program, so it’s really unique to have three conference championships in just a four-year span,” Habeeb said. “My guys wanted to keep the TVC trophy with them, and that was very important for them.

Momence took advantage of an undermanned Bobcats squad, which went without two of its back line starters in Aiden Ward and Russell Ward. That helped Momence dominate the possession battle and control of the middle of the field, which translated into three first-half goals compared to just one Beecher shot on target.

“I was down a couple of starters today in our back line, and it showed,” said Bobcat coach Dawn Compton. “I thought we were weak on our back line today, and Momence took advantaged of that, and I don’t think we came ready to play, and that was evident in the first 15 minutes of play.”

David Garcia scored the match’s opening goal at the 17-minute mark off an assist by Alan Lopez. About eight minutes later, Garcia’s teammate, Junior Ramirez, extended the Redskins’ lead to 2-0, when he drilled a penalty kick to the back left corner of the net.

“I’ve taken a couple of PKs over my four-year career at Momence,” Ramirez said. “So, I already knew what I had to to do. I was ready to put it in the back of the net.”

Despite a two-goal cushion, Momence kept putting the pressure up the final minute before halftime. Garcia found himself wide open after he juked out a Beecher defender to score his second goal of the match with seven minutes remaining until halftime.

Riding high with a 3-0 lead at the break, the Redksins never seemed satisfied as they eventually went on to pour on three more goals in the second half, including the final one at the 78-minute mark, when freshman Jovanni Galvez got his chance to score his second-ever varsity goal off a great assist by Garcia.

“It feels great to score my second goal of the season today because my parents have been watching me play, and I scored my first goal against Watseka, but they weren’t there to watch it,” Galvez said. “So, I’m pretty proud of myself to score in front of them today.”

Although it’s easy to clear the bench with a late, large lead, that’s not how Coach Habeeb typically operates when trying to get all 14 on his team playing time.

No matter the score, Habeeb regularly gets all of his players into the game at some point. With that in mind, as good as it is to be able to win three straight conference titles this season perhaps Habeeb’s greatest achievement this year has come by getting all 14 of his players to score at least one goal during the shortened season, including goalkeeper Kevin Ramirez.

“One thing about us is we have high expectations, and we want to win every trophy we can win, but we are also about including everyone from the team because everybody works hard,” Habeeb said. “All 14 of my guys work hard, and so if we have a chance to get someone in to make an impact on the field, then we make sure we get them in and their teammates get really excited for them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ramirez and Garcia led the Redskins’ scoring attack with two goals each. Galvez and Lopez also hit the back of the net. Kevin Ramirez had one save behind the net to complete the shutout.

Cam Paulmeier totaled 12 saves to lead Beecher.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Beecher (7-5-1) heads to Herscher in a nonconference battle against the Tigers at 4:30 p.m. today to close out its season. Momence’s TVC-winning season ended with a 9-2 record.