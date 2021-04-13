2-Minute Drill: A bit like normal

The past year has tattooed images into my brain I never thought I would see while on the job: Kids running up and down basketball courts and football fields in masks; cross country races split into heats to accommodate social distancing policies; cheerleading and dance routines filmed and submitted as part of a marathon of streamed competition.

But when I stood on the sidelines of Rich Zinanni Stadium waiting to conduct interviews after Bishop McNamara’s victory against Elmwood Park, a familiar sight, one that is much longer-lasting than the COVID ones that consume my brain now, met my eyes.

There was a student section singing its fight song in cadence with its football team after a victory under the Friday night lights. Yes, it’s still weird to comprehend it happening under April nightfall, but it’s still great to see.

We have two more weeks (or one if you’re the Illinois Central Eight Conference) to hear more fight songs before beginning the shortest football offseason in state history.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores for Week 4:

• Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Stagg 0

• Bishop McNamara 51, Elmwood Park 6

• Kankakee 58, Bloom 0

• Wilmington 24, Coal City 21

• Herscher 21, Reed-Custer 15

• Manteno 54, Streator 0

• Lisle 24, Peotone 0

• Central 67, Walther Christian 13

• Watseka 47, Iroquois West 20

• Momence 32, Seneca 26 (3 OT)

• Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31, Dwight 28

• Milford-Cissna Park 44, Martinsville 38

<strong>Shoutout of the week</strong>

This week’s shoutout is going to go slightly away from the prep ranks but remain on the gridiron, but congratulations to Olivet Nazarene University and the eighth-ranked Tigers football team on wrapping up a perfect 8-0 season with a 37-18 win against Trinity International during the weekend.

<strong>Wildcats will their way</strong>

All eyes were on Wilmington on Friday, and rightfully so, as the Wildcats and Coal City squared off in one of the area’s best rivalries, and it was the ‘Cats who showed tremendous resilience by scoring the game’s last 17 points and upsetting the Coalers 24-21 to set up the opportunity to win the Illinois Central Eight Conference if they can hold off Peotone this week, the final week of the ICE season.

<strong>Piling on the points</strong>

It was a good weekend to be a fan of area offenses, particularly here in town, as all three city schools put up at least 50 points and combined to outscore their opponents 168-6. Manteno also saw its offense explode with a 54 spot against Streator, and no one in the area topped Central, which reached the 60-point mark for the second time in three weeks.

<strong>Down to the wire</strong>

The Wildcats’ win against the Coalers was far from the only thrilling finish during the weekend. Herscher topped Reed-Custer when Travis Jones caught a tipped pass in the endzone on fourth down late, and Momence’s triple overtime victory against Seneca made memories that will last a lifetime. Even Milford-Cissna Park was tested during the weekend, a rare scene the past three years, but the Bearcats were able to stand tall and keep their unblemished record.

<strong>Setting the stage</strong>

It’s barely been a month since the high school football season kicked off, and the end already is here. The ICE wraps up its five-week season this weekend, which acts as the second-to-last weekend for the rest of the area. As we’re seeing with Bishop McNamara, whose heated rivalry with Immaculate Conception no longer will resume Friday after COVID-19 issues at IC, none of these games is promised. That’s why it’s been so great to see so many kids making the most of the limited opportunities they’ve had this spring.