VOLLEYBALL: Senior-led Panthers power past inexperienced Boilermakers

MANTENO — Had COVID-19 not taken out the postseason of this year's delayed prep volleyball season, Manteno would have liked its chance to make a lengthy playoff push. The senior-heavy Panthers, who have made the most of their limited schedule and did so again against nonconference rivals Bradley-Bourbonnais, swept the Boilermakers 2-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season with their fifth straight 2-0 win.

For Panthers coach Jocelyn Ferris, who came to Manteno when her eight seniors were freshmen, seeing this talented group go out with one last bang this spring has been taken in stride, as each tally added to the win column means she has less time with her group.

"It’s bittersweet. This is a group that just loves volleyball, and they’re all-in for it," Ferris said. "It’s sad thinking that we’ll need to leave that passion in those behind them, and it’s exciting to see how far they’ve come all these years as the amazing athletes they are and the teammates they are on the court.

"It’s a positive group to coach — they want to do it right and be here, which is awesome."

The Panthers won both sets but got to those victories with different journeys. After the Boilermakers were able to stay within striking distance for the early portions of the first set, the Panthers eventually found their groove, rattling off 11 of the set's last 13 points for a 25-11 victory.

Ferris credited her team's passing, primarily led by Brooke Timm's team-high nine assists, as the reason the Panthers were able to run a high-octane offense that routinely kept a young Bradley-Bourbonnais squad on its toes.

"The movement on the floor and communication was great," Ferris said. "We were passing those balls to the target, which allowed us to run that fast-paced offense."

The Boilermakers hung with the Panthers in the second and were able to stay within as few as three points as late as 20-17. But the Panthers and their experienced firepower was too much down the stretch, as they held on for a 25-20 victory.

Panthers senior Karli Wenzel, who credited a limited return of the school's student section with the extra energy boost the team needed, said the Boilers provided as tough a test as can be had.

"We just wanted to beat them," Wenzel said. "We needed to have confidence and come out stronger than them because we know they’re amazing players, and we needed to come out with energy."

The Panthers were tested by a Boilers squad that is led by seniors Avery Kemp and Payton Kohl but is young outside of them. With a pair of players out because of COVID-19 contact tracing, Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche saw her team get even younger when freshman Ellie Haggard was brought up last week to fill in as the team's setter for the rest of the season.

Reiniche said as the Boilers prepare to wrap their season with road trips to Andrew and Lincoln-Way Central this week, she hopes to see her team be able to keep putting together the little pieces that add up to create the big picture.

"We’re trying to connect and get things going. ... Our biggest hope is to stay positive and work on the little things," Reiniche said. "Those little things fell apart tonight, but we want to win out."

The Panthers also will hope to win out and send their eight seniors off to graduation in style with a potential third meeting against Herscher on Wednesday and Thursday's season finale against Wilmington.

"It feels good because it’s the end of an era, and I’ll play in college [at Western Illinois]," Wenzel said. "But knowing it’s my last time playing with the kids I’ve played with since second grade, it’s really sad."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Reese Bachus had a team-high six kills, one more than Wenzel, who added 12 digs. Timm added eight digs and four aces to her nine assists. No individual stats were available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.