VOLLEYBALL: Motivated McNamara marches past Herscher

KANKAKEE — During Joel Huizenga's tenure at Herscher, which includes more than 300 wins and six regional titles, the Tigers' volleyball program hasn't seen many back-to-back losses. Then again, the Tigers rarely have had back-to-back matchups as they did at Manteno last week and at Bishop McNamara on Monday night.

Fueled by what they perceived as bulletin-board material in the Tigers' loss at Manteno last week, the Fighting Irish rode a wave of momentum in the middle of the first set across the finish line for a 2-0 sweep of the Tigers in the latest rendition of one of the area's most storied rivalries. The Irish improved to 6-5, and the Tigers dropped to 9-5.

In a rivalry heated enough without any extra flare, the Irish were given extra fuel when Huizenga told the Daily Journal he thought it was Manteno that stood tall as the area's best team, not the Irish, who have handed Manteno its only loss of the season.

“It was a huge win for us,” McNamara junior Jacqueline Allaway said. “We were so hyped for this game especially because we saw what Coach Huizenga said about us in the newspaper, and so that just fueled us to win even more.”

Huizenga took accountability for his team’s performance against the Irish by noting he needs to do a better job getting his team prepared.

“It starts and ends with me,” Huizenga said. “I’m their coach, and I think it was obvious that, in the last two games, I didn’t have my girls ready to play, in addition to giving McNamara some really good locker room material.”

Although it was McNamara that scored the first set's opening point, Herscher was the one that saw a slim lead after ties at 1, 2, 3 and 5. The Tigers' narrow lead lasted until McNamara came back from down 9-6 force another tie at 10-10. With the match so close midway through, the Irish knew they needed a spark to break things open.

The much-needed energy came right after Herscher’s Maddy Offerman notched a kill to put the Tigers within one, trailing 12-11. It was at that point the Irish sparked a gigantic 8-0 run that was led predominately by Allaway, who totaled four aces within that span to help McNamara gain total control before going on to take the set 25-21.

“I think the run helped us a lot because it helped keep our energy up,” Allaway said. “Before that run, I felt like we were getting down on ourselves a little bit, but then once that run started, it shot us right back up, and it seemed to make Herscher pretty upset.”

On the verge of dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season, Herscher did its best to avoid an early hole in set two. After neither team could gain some early separation, the Tigers went on a quick 2-0 run to extend their lead to 11-7, thanks to a kill by Offerman that was followed up with an ace by Ally Meyer.

Herscher held its narrow lead until Allaway hit back-to-back kills to force a 13-13 tie. The momentum plays by Allaway looked to help McNamara regain some of its confidence it built from taking set one, which allowed the Irish to keep trading blows with the Tigers until things were tied again at 17.

The Irish then went on another huge 7-0 run to go up 24-17 before they closed things out with a game-sealing kill by Lillee Nugent.

“We kept playing constantly as a team, and we're really happy about that and tonight’s results,” Bishop McNamara head coach George Hagemaster said.

Although it wasn’t the results Huizenga wanted for his Tigers, he knew coming in there was a real possibility the Irish could do some damage against his team.

“I knew going in that McNamara was an excellent team and that we were going to have our hands full,” Huizenga said. “I would have liked to see a little better outcome, but then again, I’m going to have to take full responsibility for that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allaway led the Irish with seven kills and five aces. Emma Valant chipped in four more kills, and Nugent added two aces.

Offerman had nine kills and two blocks to lead the Tigers in their defeat. Josie Mendell and Meyer each added an ace.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (6-5) hosts Immaculate Conception at 6:30 tonight. Herscher (9-5) heads to Coal City for a matchup against the Coalers at 7 tonight.