ROUNDUP: Kankakee soccer explodes for 8 goals in its win over Crete-Monee

BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 8, Crete-Monee 0

The Kays got a big, confidence-boosting shutout win against Crete-Monee heading into their final game of the season Friday against Thornwood. Julio Sanchez led with four goals and an assist. Bryan Cintora, Humberto Camargo, Nate Webber and Humberto Baez also notched goals.

St. Anne 3, Peotone 2

The Cardinals improved to 8-3-1 with a one-goal victory against the Blue Devils. Reece Curtis scored two goals and an assist. Raul Guerrero kept his hot streak alive with another goal. Emily Greene and Jose Pizano each totaled one assist.

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Beecher 2, Manteno 0

Bobcats goalkeeper Cameron Paulmeier totaled 12 saves in the shutout behind the net. Aiden Ward and Bryce Beck led the scoring attack with one goal each.

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Wilmington 4, Reed-Custer 1

Justin Esposito earned player of the game honors with one goal and three assists to lead the Wildcats. Erik Ostheim added two more goals and an assist. Talin Yakima scored his first varsity goal.

Stephen Condreay totaled 10 saves to lead the Comets.

Herscher 7, Iroquois West 0

The Tigers scored all seven of their goals in the second half. Brandon Hoffman led Herscher with two goals. Trey Schwarzkopf, Cadin Mollema, Hayden Meyer, Colten Fowler and Caleb Fowler all scored as well. Kaden Parmley led in the assist department with three.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Thornridge 0

Kaylee Mitchell, Na’Kyrah Cooks and Breanna Lamie each recorded six service points to lead the Kays in their straight-set victory.

Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0

Audrey Kaeb and Emma Morrical totaled four aces each to lead the Timberwolves. Carly Pence notched eight kills, and Mikayla Knake had 19 assists.

Maddie Manning led the Raiders offense with three kills. Emma Lopez chipped in six assists.

Tri-Point 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

The Chargers overcame a 9-1 deficit in the first set before winning things in a third-set tiebreaker. Zoey Honeycutt notched 16 assists, four aces and four kills to lead Tri-Point. Melina Schuette had 12 digs and six kills. Elise Bruner totaled a team-high 19 digs.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Coal City 2, Peotone 1

Mia Rodriguez did it all for the Coalers, totaling three service points with one ace, four kills, seven digs and two blocks. Her teammate, Lauren Ferrari, had five service points, 11 setting assists and five huge digs.

The Blue Devils lost in straight sets by a combined 12 points. Grace Renier had five kills, and Lily-Grace Stupegia notched six digs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Olivet 11, Indiana University-South Bend 9

The Tigers came all the way back from being down 8-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Alex Ortiz went 3 for 5 to lead Olivet at the plate. Nathan Moonen and Kai Hudson each had a team-high three RBIs.

Olivet 14, Trinity Christian 2

The Tigers put up a run in every inning other than the fifth to best the Trolls by double-digit runs. Ryan Jemar picked up the win on the bump, tossing 4 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and zero earned runs with four strikeouts. Timo Schau went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Tigers’ high-scoring offense.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Olivet 7, Indiana University-South Bend 0

The Tigers swept doubles play before going on to notch six more points by winning all of their singles matches. Narjis Mzibri, Heidi Moyo, Coco Ruggiero, Audrey Zoeteman, Abigail Wakeley all won in straight sets. Mia Schwada picked up a default win.