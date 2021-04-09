VOLLEYBALL: Manteno gets another huge statement win over Herscher

MANTENO — If it wasn’t already well known, the Manteno girls volleyball team once again made a nearly unarguable statement best volleyball team within the area Thursday. In a battle between the top two teams in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, the Panthers sent their seniors off in style with a straight-set sweep of the Tigers, their second of the season over their conference rivals.

Manteno eliminated the distractions of having a big crowd for senior night by jumping out to a rare 11-0 run to begin the first set. Senior outside hitter Reese Bachus totaled five aces meanwhile Karli Wenzel, Gomez and Dotson each totaled kills before Herscher got on the board and ended the run on a kill by middle blocker Lacy Grigas.

“We came into the game expecting Herscher to bring the heat and make up for their loss to us earlier in the season and so we came in ready to expect their best stuff,” said Panthers coach Jocelyn Ferris. “I think that energy helped us get that big head start, but in general I think this was the best we’ve played all season. Everything was clicking for us.”

Whether it was the serves, passes or hits the Tigers had no answers for the Panthers’ offensive attack as they fell to Manteno 25-7 in the first set. Bachus totaled five aces and four kills in the first set alone to help individually outscore Herscher’s point total in the first set.

“They way we opened on a 11-0 run was awesome,” Bachus said. “I was pumped and I wanted to win because it’s my senior night and we’ve had a crappy year so I just wanted to make the most of it.”

Things looked to start a lot better for Herscher in the second set. Instead of putting themselves in a big hole like set one, the Tigers jumped out to and early 5-4 lead that was predominately led by Olivia Mendell, who totaled two aces up to that point. However, the core group of Panther seniors led by Bachus and Wenzel continued to show why they are currently in a league of their own as the two combined for 10 of the Panthers’ final 16 points to help Manteno defeat Herscher in straight-sets for the second time this season.

“There is nobody in the area that’s better than Manteno,” said Tigers coach Joel Huizenga, while also realizing Bishop McNamara’s stature as the lone area team to defeat the Panthers this year. “I don’t care what Bishop McNamara thinks there’s nobody better in this area than Manteno.

“So I don’t know if they have our number because they have everybody’s number,” headded. “The Panthers are a group of senior-led players who know how to play the game and it shows.”

Given the superb play by the Panthers in all the phases of the game, coach Ferris couldn’t help but note how good of a fight Herscher put up.

“Herscher still put up great swings and serves, but I just feel like my girls rebounded from them quickly tonight where as usually it might take us a couple to fight back,” Ferris said. “We were just ready to shut it down as quickly as possible.”

The strong play by Bachus and Wenzel throughout both sets was something Ferris was proud to see heading in the home stretch of their shortened season.

“Besides their amazing serving tonight, Wenzel and Bachus were both absolutely crushing the ball,” Ferris said. “They were hitting through the block and finding the holes and spaces on the court to put the ball to and so I’m very impressed with them and all the rest of the seniors for how they played tonight.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Bachus led Manteno with nine kills, seven aces and seven digs. Addison Mitchell had eight digs, Dayli Dwyer had 10 setting assists and Wenzel had 8 serves and five kills.

Olivia Mendell totaled two kills and two aces to lead Herscher.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Herscher will try and rebound with a nonconference win over Bishop McNamara on Monday at 7 p.m. Manteno will host Bradley-Bourbonnais at the same time on Monday.