Illinois prep football scores

Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Mid-County Coop 8
Algonquin (Jacobs) 46, Burlington Central 26
Alton Marquette 28, East Alton-Wood River 12
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Stark County 6
Antioch 28, Wauconda 27
Arcola 28, ALAH 10
Argenta-Oreana 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 30
Athens 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 7
Aurora Christian 30, Aurora Central Catholic 16
Barrington 35, Fremd 21
Bartlett 43, West Chicago 11
Belleville East 27, Alton 7
Belvidere North 48, Belvidere 0
Bismarck-Henning 49, Havana 22
Bloomington Central Catholic 48, Pontiac 12
Blue Island Eisenhower 30, Oak Lawn Richards 26
Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Stagg 0
Buffalo Grove 22, Hersey 10
Cahokia 50, Centralia 7
Calhoun 14, North Greene 6
Camp Point Central 30, Beardstown 0
Canton 28, Bartonville (Limestone) 22
Carlinville 39, Piasa Southwestern 13
Casey-Westfield 49, Marshall 14
Chatham Glenwood 35, Decatur MacArthur 7
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 24, Chicago Academy 12
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 27, Orr 14
Chicago Christian 30, Bremen 13
Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, De La Salle 12
Clinton 28, Macon Meridian 26
Collinsville 32, Waterloo 14
Columbia 44, Freeburg 21
Conant 27, Schaumburg 14
Crete-Monee 49, Rich Township 6
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 42, Metro-East Lutheran 20
Decatur St. Teresa 69, Shelbyville 13
Deerfield 7, Highland Park 0
Dunlap 48, Richwoods 0
Dyett 48, Oak Lawn Richards 0
Eureka 45, Downs Tri-Valley 14
Evanston Township 47, Niles West 6
Fairbury Prairie Central 47, Illinois Valley Central 13
Farmington 55, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0
Fieldcrest 45, El Paso-Gridley 14
Freeport (Aquin) 40, East Dubuque 12
Freeport 16, Rockford Guilford 12
Fulton 56, Morrison 0
Geneva 41, Lake Park 6
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, Winnebago 21
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16
Gillespie 42, Greenville 28
Glenbard East 48, Aurora (East) 14
Grant 35, Round Lake 6
Grayslake Central 28, North Chicago 20
Gurnee Warren 43, Lake Zurich 0
Hamilton County 22, Vienna-Goreville 0
Herscher 21, Reed-Custer 15
Highland 34, Bethalto Civic Memorial 27
Hinsdale Central 63, Proviso West 0
Hope Academy 20, Thornridge 18
Huntley 40, Dundee-Crown 6
Jacksonville 40, Morton 34, OT
Johnsburg 43, Harvard 22
Joliet Catholic 49, Carmel 14
Kaneland 26, Plano 6
Kankakee (McNamara) 51, Elmwood Park 6
Kewanee 42, Hall 14
Knoxville 38, Warsaw West Hancock 0
LaSalle-Peru 34, Ottawa 6
Leyden 21, Addison Trail 14
Libertyville 40, Stevenson 22
Lincoln Way Central 31, Plainfield North 7
Lincoln Way West 23, Homewood-Flossmoor 17
Lincoln-Way East 34, Lockport 10
Macomb 28, Elmwood-Brimfield 22
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Charleston 3
Manteno 54, Streator 0
Marengo 41, Woodstock 21
Maroa-Forsyth 56, North-Mac 44
McHenry 38, Crystal Lake Central 26
Mendota 42, Rock Falls 28
Minooka 48, Yorkville 6
Moline 27, Galesburg 24
Momence 32, Seneca 26, 3OT
Morgan Park 42, Oak Lawn Community 0
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 20, Mendon Unity 7
Mt. Zion 65, Lincoln 6
Mundelein 47, Waukegan 6
Naperville Central 41, DeKalb 7
New Trier 15, Glenbrook North 6
Niles North 33, Maine East 3
Niles Notre Dame 42, Leo 6
North Boone 25, Oregon 12
Oak Park River Forest 14, Downers North 7
Oswego East 14, Oswego 7
Palatine 42, Hoffman Estates 0
Paris 20, Robinson 13
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31, Dwight 28
Peoria (H.S.) 50, Bloomington 35
Pittsfield 39, New Berlin 36
Plainfield Central 31, Romeoville 14
Pleasant Plains 49, Riverton 6
Princeton 48, Orion 7
Princeville 41, Monmouth United 8
Prospect 48, Rolling Meadows 14
Providence 49, DePaul College Prep 0
Red Bud 62, Dupo 20
Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock North 0
Rochelle 13, Sandwich 12
Roxana 28, Staunton 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Rochester 33
Sherrard 34, Monmouth-Roseville 28
Springfield 54, Springfield Southeast 14
St. Charles North 14, Wheaton North 12
St. Francis 58, Riverside-Brookfield 7
St. Ignatius 38, Woodstock Marian 27
St. Rita 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14
St. Viator 56, Brooks Academy 14
Sterling 27, Rock Island 18
Streamwood 32, Elgin 24
Sycamore 21, Morris 14
Thornton Fractional South 12, Oak Forest 8
Tolono Unity 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 16
Trenton Wesclin 14, Carlyle 6
Triad 35, Granite City 14
Tuscola 19, Warrensburg-Latham 16
Washington 21, Pekin 6
Wheaton Warrenville South 30, Batavia 7
Williamsville 65, Auburn 12
Wilmington 24, Coal City 21
Winchester (West Central) 46, Carrollton 26
York 25, Willowbrook 23