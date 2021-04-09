FOOTBALL: Boilermakers build on momentum with blowout of Stagg

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais football team exploded for five first-quarter touchdowns on its to a dominating 59-0 blowout home victory over Stagg Friday night.

With the win, the Boilers improved to 2-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division.

Quarterback Caige Williams connected with sophomore Caleb Barclay for 28 yards on the Boilers’ opening drive and after a couple of hard runs from Ethan McCarty, 6-foot-2, 315-pounder Lorenzo Burns muscled his way into the endzone for a one-yard touchdown run.

“We ran a play called ‘heavy Zo’ where I come in and try to chew up as many yards as I can up the middle,” Burns said. “And I did what I had to do. I’m just thankful for the opportunity and thankful that the line was able to pave the way for me, but mostly I’m just happy to get the win.”

Minutes later, McCarty sliced and diced for a four-yard touchdown run to put the Boilers up 14-0 just four minutes into the game.

The Boilers didn’t slow down on their next drive, moving the ball with ease before Williams finished the drive off with a five-yard touchdown scamper.

Boilers coach Mike Kohl noted that Friday was a special day for his junior quarterback outside of his three-touchdown performance.

“It was his birthday and he had a really nice game for us,” Kohl said. “ Caige did a good job leading our offense tonight.”

With all the momentum and a three-score lead, Williams completed a pass to Mark Robinson to put the Boilers in the red zone before Hollist Daniels punched the ball in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-0.

Defensive back Chris Vinardi intercepted a pass and returned it into Stagg territory, setting up a five-yard touchdown from Williams, his second of the night to give the Boilers their fifth touchdown of the quarter.

“The biggest thing was that we came out to play,” Kohl said. “We were really clicking on all cylinders, and in all three phases of the game.

“We really felt good about how we started the game tonight, we played about as good of a first quarter as we possibly could have.”

The Boilers put on an impressive two-minute drill at the end of the first half, thanks to a pair of grabs from Neal May that brought the ball to the one-yard line, leading to Williams’ third rushing touchdown of the night.

“Our offensive line blocked really well up front for us tonight,” Williams said. “After our win over Andrew last week, I think things have really started to click for our team. We had a strong week of practice and it showed with our execution tonight.”

Kicker Graham Johnson split the uprights on a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 45-0 in the third quarter. Nathan Murphy broke free for a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to push the score to 52-0.

Daniels would later go on to score his second touchdown of the game on a scoop-and-score to make the game’s final score.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais travels to play Lincoln-Way West next Friday at 6 p.m.