FOOTBALL: Wilmington holds off Reed-Custer's rally

BRAIDWOOD — Wilmington raced out to a 26-0 lead in the first three quarters before holding off a furious comeback bid from rival Reed-Custer for a 26-21 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.

The Wildcats improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the ICE conference with the win, and the Comets dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the ICE conference with the loss.

The ‘Cats struck first when junior running back Jacob Friddle busted out on a 33-yard touchdown run to put his team up 7-0 four minutes into the game. Friddle finished with 197 rushing yards, which single-handedly was one more yard than the 196 Reed-Custer produced as a team.

Wilmington scored again with 1:38 left in the first quarter to go up 14-0. This time, it was Cody Franzen finding the endzone from 7 yards out.

Overall, the Wildcats outrushed the Comets 331 to 143 in the win.

“It’s no secret we have to make sure we’re controlling things up front and moving the ball on the ground,” Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. “And I think, for the most part, we did that tonight.”

Wilmington got a boost from its special teams when Allan Richards knocked a 27-yard field goal through the uprights halfway through the second quarter to give the Wildcats a three-score halftime lead.

The Wildcats then melted six-and-a-half minutes off the clock to start the second half while moving the ball 65 yards on the ground before losing a fumble on the 1-yard line. On the next play, the Wildcat defense stepped up and forced a safety to go up 19-0.

After Wilmington got the ball back, it burned the rest of the third-quarter clock before quarterback Jack Narine found paydirt to extend the lead to 26-0.

That’s when the momentum flipped, and the young Comets found an extra gear.

Reed-Custer was able to put points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, when sophomore quarterback Jake McPherson connected with Eddie Gad for a 22-yard touchdown.

After recovering the onside kick and drawing a pass interference call, McPherson hit Dylan Garrelts on a touchdown strike to cut the lead to 26-14 with 8:28 left in the game.

On Reed-Custer’s next drive, McPherson took off down the sideline for a 71-yard run to put the Comets in the red zone before running back Elliot Cassem scored to make it 26-21 with 3:25 left in the game.

“Jake [McPherson] really came alive at the end with his legs and throwing the ball,” Johnston said. “I remember being a sophomore quarterback, and after you get that first glimmer of success, things start to click. And I’m really looking forward to seeing where he goes from here.”

Friddle converted a first down on Wilmington’s next possession before taking a knee to escape with the win and keep Wilmington, who entered the week ranked fourth in the IHSA Associated Press Class 3A Poll, unbeaten.

“We have to give Reed-Custer credit for battling tough,” Reents said. “We didn’t play good football all the way through and had some turnovers we have to clean up, but we played well enough to get the win, and we’re really happy to be 3-0.”

Despite the loss, Johnston said he was happy with the way his team battled against a top-notch program such as Wilmington.

“It took a little bit for us to settle in against a team this physical and well-coached,” Johnston said. “But I thought tonight we proved tonight we can compete against anybody.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

With the win, Reents and company now have defeated Reed-Custer 14 consecutive times, outscoring the Comets 485-122 during that span.

For Wilmington, A.J. Meyers had 91 rushing yards and 22 yards receiving. Franzen and Narine added 22 and 21 yards rushing, and each scored a touchdown on the ground.

For Reed-Custer, McPherson finished 9-for-20 passing for 55 yards, two touchdowns and 93 rushing yards. Cassem ran for 53 yards and one touchdown. Gal caught three passes for 25 yards and a touchdown, and Garrelts caught two for 17 yards and a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are back in action at 6 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats host Coal City in a battle of unbeatens, and the Comets visit Herscher.