BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee's Baez dazzles again to help Kays top Momence

KANKAKEE — Kankakee sophomore Humberto Baez has taken quite the leap forward in his second season with the Kays’ boys soccer program — so has the entire Kankakee team.

The second-year forward has scored in all but one of Kankakee’s nine games this season, with his latest being what turned out to be the game-winning goal against Momence in the Kays’ 1-0 victory against the Redskins between two of the area’s top programs on Thursday evening.

“The one thing [is] Baez never drops his head,” said Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi. “He never drops his head, and he keeps pushing, which is the mindset we’ve been working on, and it’s showing and paying off for us.”

The newfound star has made scoring almost a daily routine to the point his head coach gets a calming feeling when he’s out on the field.

“Baez is a luxury to have not only goal wise but assisting teammates as well,” Mkhwanazi said.

Not even four full minutes into the match, Baez found the back of the net. The sophomore took his time to analyze the defense before he struck the ball into the top right corner pocket from about 20 yards out to give Kankakee an early 1-0 lead, which ended up being the only goal Kankakee needed because its goalkeeper, Bryan Cintora, completed the shut out against a red-hot Redskins team that entered Thursday night’s match 5-1 overall and on a two-game win streak.

The forward noted he’s come a long way from his freshman campaign, crediting his coach for his tremendous improvement during the past year.

“Last year was a little nerve-wracking for me, but this year as a sophomore, I’ve improved quite a bit,” Diaz said. “Coach Vincent has helped me a lot with my improvement of play.”

After jumping out to a lead not even five minutes into the match, Kankakee quickly turned its eyes to playing excellent defense. Through the first half, Kankakee dominated time of possession while mostly being on the attack in Momence territory. The Kays controlled the entire first half to the point Momence couldn’t even get a single shot attempt off within the first 40 minutes of play.

Kankakee had four shots and two shots on goal in the first half compared to the Redskins, who totaled zero each.

“We didn’t have any shots in the first half because Kankakee did a nice job moving the ball away from us,” Momence coach Alex Habeeb said. “And they had most of the time of possession, and so we didn’t press the ball as well as we should have.”

The Redskins tried their best to flip the script in the second half, but they caught a couple of bad breaks, including Junior Ramirez getting his game-tying goal called back at the 74-minute mark because of a penalty.

“I’m proud of my team because they didn’t give up until the very last second, and that says a lot about our team,” Habeeb said.

The win for Kankakee helps the Kays improve to 6-2-1 on the season. It puts Momence at 5-2.

“We know that Momence is extremely solid in the middle defensively,” Mkhwanazi said. “So, we had to keep working the ball on the outside and find the cracks, and fortunately for us, we were able to find them.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Kankakee will take some time off before facing Thornton in Harvey at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Momence will look to rebound against Illinois Lutheran on the road at noon today.