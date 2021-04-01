GAME OF THE WEEK: Central at Dwight

<strong>Central (2-0) at Dwight (2-0)</strong>

Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday

Comets

Comets players to watch: QB/DB Jay Lemenager, WR/DB Chandler Burrow

Comets on offense: Lemenager and company have picked up where they left off last year, becoming the first 11-man team to score 100 points this season when they went for 62 last week against Seneca. With one of the best area quarterbacks in recent area history leading a group that can strike early and often, as long as the protection is there, this offense can pick how many points they want to put on the scoreboard.

Comets on defense: If there’s an area of the Comets that was exploited last week it was the run defense, as the Irish ran for four touchdowns, including three from at least 40 yards out. The secondary is as good as it gets, and the front seven has the trademark toughness a Central defense normally has; there just isn’t as much of it with a relative lack of depth. Despite the piled up points last week, the same guys making plays on offense can change the game in a snap on defense.

Trojans

Trojans players to watch: QB/S Carson Crouch, RB/LB Samuel Edwards:

Trojans on offense: Whether it’s last year’s run-heavy approach or this year’s more balanced system, Crouch is where the Trojans’ victory chances start. The All-Sangamon Valley Conference and All-Area talent has been thrust into an already growing offensive role and has taken even more responsibility as the season has evolved behind one of the area’s most swallowing offensive lines.

Trojans on defense: It’s a new defensive system in Dwight as well, as new defensive coordinator Chuck Butterbrodt has helped the Trojans allow just two touchdowns through two weeks. Crouch is again a leader from his spot in the defensive backfield, and Edwards leads a group of linebackers that has a nose for the ball and knack for making plays.

Pick: It’s only been two weeks, a third of the season, but the Trojans have shown early that they’re right there with the defending conference champion Comets when it comes to the race for the SVC crown. The Comets have been pretty spectatular save for one half on the defensive side. Expect that to continue. <strong>Central 35, Dwight 28</strong>

<strong>— Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer</strong>