FOOTBALL: Week three capsules

<strong>Rich Township (1-1) at Kankakee (1-1)</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Joeron Hill, OL Dion Dansby

Preview: Hill is one of several Kays playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball, as the Kays continue to try to find ways to creatively involve the bevy of playmakers they boast on both sides of the ball. A handful of Kankakee skill players will get several chances to make effective plays behind Dansby and a surging offensive line, and the defense continues to find its best 11 playmakers.

Pick: Kankakee 35, Rich Township 13

<strong>Chicago Christian (2-0) at Bishop McNamara (1-1)</strong>

Gametime: 3 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, OL/DL Dalton Kostecka

Preview: Phillips had one of the best freshmen performances in Irish history in his debut last week, and he could see another healthy dose of action if Manny Harris remains sidelined. The Irish made it a point to ground and pound against Riverside-Brookfield all night last week and likely will again this week. Kostecka has emerged as a leader on a young offensive line and made several big plays at defensive end last week.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 28, Chicago Christian 20

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (0-2) at Andrew (1-1)</strong>

Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: DT/FB Hollist Daniels, LB/DB Anthony Mancilla

Preview: The most unlikely of late-game scenarios led to a heartbreaking Boilers loss with one second left when these two teams met a year ago, and that game certainly is fresh on the minds of those Boilermakers back from last year. Daniels has been an absolute mover at fullback, leading the way for a stellar ground game thus far, and both Daniels and Mancilla are part of an aggressive front seven that will be flowing freely Saturday.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Andrew 13

<strong>Manteno (0-2) at Peotone (2-0)</strong>

Gametime: 6 p.m. tonight

Players to watch: Manteno — QB/DB Caleb Borkenhagen, RB/LB Logan Worobey; Peotone — RB/LB Ben Balmer, OL/DL Austin Massat

Preview: The Panthers have had their share of offensive woes in their 0-2 start, and the Blue Devils haven’t shown many areas of weakness as they sit 2-0. The records don’t much matter in one of the area’s most long-seeded rivalries, though, as the Rumble on Route 50 seemingly always entertains. The Panthers will look to find more offensive balance with a more consistent ground game, something Peotone has had plenty of two weeks in.

Pick: Peotone 28, Manteno 13

<strong>Wilmington (2-0) at Reed-Custer (1-1)</strong>

Gametime: 6 p.m. tonight

Players to watch: Wilmington — RB/DB Jacob Friddle, RB/DB Cody Franzen; Reed-Custer — OL/DL Eric Houseman, WR/DB Jarrett Goodwin

Preview: The Wildcats didn’t need to attempt a pass to best Herscher last week, and the Comets struggled to repeat their week one performance and were blanked by Lisle. This traditionally has been a game the ‘Cats have been able to look past under coach Jeff Reents, but Reents knows as well as anyone his Wilmington team will have to play signature, turnover-free, disciplined football to bring home a road victory this week.

Pick: Wilmington 21, Reed-Custer 12

<strong>Lisle (1-1) at Coal City (2-0)</strong>

Gametime: 6 p.m. tonight

Players to watch: WR/LB Kyle Burch, RB/LB Ashton Harvey

Preview: The Coalers have opened the season with two shutouts and 75 points on offense, proving they’re just as lethal this year as their deep playoff push in 2019. Harvey and Cooper lead a backfield deeper than Barry White’s singing voice and both are but a couple pieces in a traditionally complete Coal City defense. This year’s Coalers team is showing early on they’re on a reprise of the 2019 Grit Tour.

Pick: Coal City 28, Lisle 7

<strong>Herscher (0-2) at Streator (0-2)</strong>

Gametime: 6 p.m. tonight

Players to watch: WR/DB Camden Berns, RB/LB Cody Lunsford

Preview: Someone is going to get their first Illinois Central Eight Conference win this weekend, and despite the weekday road trip, the Tigers have to like their chances. They were stymied offensively by Wilmington a week ago but will have the chance to get going on the ground and build off that this week against a Streator defense that’s allowed 14 touchdowns in two weeks. The Bulldogs have yet to score this year either, giving a young Tigers defense the confidence-boosting opportunity it craves.

Pick: Herscher 28, Streator 8

<strong>Iroquois West (0-2) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda</strong>

Gametime: 6 p.m. tonight

Players to watch: RB/LB Auston Miller, RB/LB John Alden

Preview: Another matchup between winless teams, the Raiders have the recipe to give the Panthers their second upset loss to start the season. Miller is finding comfort behind a behemoth line led by Illinois offeree Clayton Leonard and his brother, Cannon. If the Raiders can keep control of the tempo and players such as Alden and Gabriel Alvarez continue wrapping up on defense, it could be a happy Easter weekend in Gilman.

Pick: Iroquois West 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

<strong>Watseka (2-0) at Seneca (0-1)</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/DB Drew Wittenborn, WR/DB Hunter Meyer

Preview: Wittenborn reminded everyone how much chemistry he has with his teammates after firing a handful of touchdowns in last week’s beatdown against Walter Christian. His senior teammates see many of those targets, but Meyer has turned the heads of the coaching staff early on and will continue to get more chances to strut his stuff. No matter who Wittenborn looks for, or if he hands it to Conner Curry, this Warriors offense has to be excited to catch a Seneca team fresh off allowing 62 points to Central

Pick: Watseka 35, Seneca 23

<strong>Walter Christian (0-2) at Momence (1-1)</strong>

Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee

Players to watch: QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, WR/S Luis Barrera

Preview: Excitement is sky high in eastern Kankakee County after Momence slayed one of the SVC’s giants with a double-digit win against P-B-L one week ago. Bertram’s continuing development in the pass and run games was a large reason why, as he and Tyshaun Watkins have been one of the area’s best one-two combos early on. The defense gave perhaps the area’s most impressive performance last week, with young playmakers such as Barrera making lofty contributions considering how little varsity experience they have.

Pick: Momence 28, Walter Christian 7