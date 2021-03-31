Sports on TV

<strong>COLLEGE FOOTBALL</strong>

10 a.m. — Notre Dame Pro Day: From South Bend, Ind. (NBCSN)

10 a.m. — SEC Now: Florida and LSU Pro Days (SECN)

<strong>MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER</strong>

2 p.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan (BTN)

4 p.m. — Penn St. at Maryland (BTN)

<strong>COLLEGE SOFTBALL</strong>

4:30 p.m. — Central Michigan at Notre Dame (ACCN)

6 p.m. — Morehead St. at Kentucky (SECN)

<strong>GOLF</strong>

6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Charity Match, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (GOLF)

<strong>NBA BASKETBALL</strong>

6:45 p.m. — Dallas at Boston (ESPN)

9 p.m. — Phoenix at Chicago (NSCH)

9:05 p.m. — Milwaukee at LA Lakers (ESPN)

<strong>NHL HOCKEY</strong>

6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Buffalo (NBCSN)

9 p.m. — Los Angeles at Vegas (NBCSN)

<strong>MEN’S SOCCER</strong>

10:50 a.m. — UEFA U-21 Euro Soccer: Croatia vs. England, Group D, Koper, Slovenia (ESPNU)

1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Poland at England, Group I (ESPN2)

<strong>SURFING</strong>

4 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia (FS2)

<strong>TENNIS</strong>

12 p.m. — Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals (TENNIS)