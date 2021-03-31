ROUNDUP: St. Anne's Guerrero scores four goals to help the Cardinals blowout Central

BOYS SOCCER

St. Anne 5, Central 0

The Cardinals picked up a shutout win against the Comets. Raul Guerrero scored early and often with a team-high four goals. Damon Saathoff scored the team’s final goal and had two assists.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Beecher 2, Iroquois West 0

The Bobcats improved to 5-2-1 with a shutout against the Raiders. Cam Paulmeier had five saves to lead Beecher behind the net. Austin Hauser scored a goal on a direct kick, and Aiden Kraus scored the final goal off an assist by AJ Graham.

Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 1

A shorthanded Dragon squad still managed to pick up the win, thanks to Jasper Canslet, who filled in as the team’s goalie by making two key saves. Mikaela Loschiavo buried a goal from 18 yards out. Ethan Damler also scored a goal.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Streator 2, Manteno 1

Scott Eldridge scored the lone goal for the Panthers off an assist by Alec Miller.

Momence 8, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for either team.

VOLLEYBALL

Streator 2, Peotone 0

The Blue Devils fell to 4-2 overall with a straight-set loss Tuesday evening. Malya Sayre had a team-high nine kills. Amanda Hasse totaled three aces. Grace Renier chipped in three kills and two blocks.

Cissna Park 2, Watseka 0

Mikayla Knake had 22 assists to lead the Timberwolves. Emma Morrical finished with eight kills, and Brooklyn Stadeli added a team-high 10 digs.

Kenzie Parsons totaled eight kills to lead the Warriors offensive attack. Sydney McTaggart finished with 14 digs, and Meredith Drake dished out 12 assists.

Thornwood 2, Kankakee 0; Kankakee 2, Thornwood 1

The Kays dropped the first match in South Holland in straight sets before they went on to bounce back with a third-set tiebreaker victory in the second match in a Southland Athletic Conference doubleheader

Central 2, Dwight 1

The Comets bested the Trojans by taking the second set and third-set tiebreaker after dropping the first set 25-17. Laney Bottorff led Central with 13 points, four more than teammate Allison Cox. Kamryn Grice added seven kills, five blocks and 17 digs.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.

Manteno 2, Coal City 0

No individual stats were available for the Panthers, who earned a straight-set win in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.

Mia Rodriguez totaled six points with two aces and six kills to lead the Coalers. Sophomore Peyton Benson had a solid night with four kills and a block.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Illinois Lutheran 1

The Panthers edged out Illinois Lutheran by three points in the third-set tiebreaker to improve to 5-1. Kylie Hawks led with 10 kills, 10 digs and two assists. Hannah Frescura did a bit of everything with 23 assists, three kills, two digs and a block.

Fisher 2, Iroquois West 1

Mallory Fairley led the Raiders’ defense with a team-high six blocks to go along with her four kills. Shelby Johnson totaled eight digs, five kills and four aces. Emma Lopez chipped in 15 assists and three digs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 11, Elgin 7

Josiah Zamora hit his second grand slam in two days to help the Cavaliers top Elgin by four. Dylan Wolff added to his strong start to the season on the bump by picking up is third win. He tossed a complete game and gave up four earned runs with seven strikeouts.