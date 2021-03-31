ROUNDUP: Beecher volleyball, soccer top Lutheran; Coal City soccer blanks Wilmington

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 1, Illinois Lutheran 0

AJ Graham’s goal was the difference-maker for the Bobcats, as they improved to 6-2-1 on Wednesday. Cam Paulmeier stopped both shots he faced.

Coal City 4, Wilmington 0

The Coalers managed a windy afternoon to the tune of a shutout victory in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Luke Hawkins scored twice, and Levi Counterman and Nick Sullivan each had a goal and a pair of helpers.

Jake Plese stood on his head and turned down 23 shots for Wilmington.

Iroquois West 0, Bismarck-Henning 0

Neither team could find the back of the net in Wednesday’s defensive struggle. Tony Espinosa had five saves in net for the Raiders.

St. Anne 9, Watseka 0

The Cardinals scored early and often Wednesday to win their second contest in as many days. Raul Guerrero scored thrice and added an assist, and Damon Saathoff scored once and dished out three helpers. Julian Chegoya scored twice. Emily Greene scored and had an assist. Francisco Zavala, Anthony Syrigas and Jose Pizano each scored, and Reece Curtis and Tyler Lamie recorded assists.

VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

After sweating out a 25-22 win in the first set, a 25-6 second set left little to doubt in Wednesday’s River Valley Conference meeting. Morgan McDermott and Rhiannon Saller each had four blocks; McDermott had four kills, and Saller had three. Lily Avelar had 21 digs and an ace. Cheyanna Stluka had 14 digs, four kills, two aces and a block. Talia Messana tallied 19 assists, four digs and two blocks.

Seneca 2, G-SW 0

The shorthanded Panthers were dealt their second loss of the week with a pair of 25-20 set losses Wednesday. Abby Beck had a team-high six kills to go with two blocks and four digs. Grace Halpin had five kills, an ace and a dig. Hannah Frescura had 16 assists, and Colby Grieff added four kills.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders had their second meeting of the week with the Panthers and once again fell to one of the SVC’s frontrunners. Shelby Johnson had nine digs to go along with an ace and a kill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 10, Moraine Valley 9

The Cavaliers continue to have one of the most fun weeks in baseball with yet another walk-off winner with a scorching single off the bat of Josiah Zamora, who drove in four runs on the day. Ian Sanders hit a solo homer and scored twice. Owen Jackson singled, tripled, scored and drove in three runs.

MLB

Cubs agree to 1-year deal with catcher Wolters

The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Tony Wolters that pays $800,000 in the majors and $150,000 in the minors, and they designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment Wednesday.

Wolters, who figures to back up Willson Contreras, signed a minor league deal with Pittsburgh last month and was released March 29. He is a career .238 hitter with seven home runs and 123 RBIs during five seasons with the Colorado Rockies.