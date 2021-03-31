IHSA AP Week 2 Football Polls

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. Loyola (2-0) 88, 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) 83, 2

3. Marist (2-0) 72, 5

4. Glenbard West (2-0) 62, 4

5. Naperville Central (2-0) 48, 7

6. Brother Rice (1-1) 38, 3

7. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 30, 8

8. Edwardsville (2-0) 28, 9

9. Maine South (2-0) 17, 10

10. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 10, NR

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Barrington 5, Fremd 5, Oswego 2, Huntley 1.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. Batavia (2-0) 90, 2

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-1) 75, 1

T-2. Nazareth (1-0) 69, 4

3. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 69, 3

5. DeKalb (1-0) 53, 5

6. Hononegah (2-0) 36, 7

7. Phillips (0-0) 30, 6

8. St. Charles North (1-1) 25, 8

9. Normal Community (1-0) 16, T-10

10. Willowbrook (2-0) 15, T-10

Others receiving votes: Hersey 12, Prospect 3, Libertyville 1, Machesney Park Harlem 1.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. East St. Louis (9) (2-0) 90, 1

2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 81, 2

3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 70, 3

4. Rock Island (2-0) 43, 5

5. Simeon (1-0) 40, NR

6. Peoria Central (1-1) 38, 4

7. Crete-Monee (2-0) 37, T-6

8. Antioch (2-0) 35, T-6

9. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 26, 8

10. Lake Forest (2-0) 17, 10

Others receiving votes: Providence 6, Washington 4, Lemont 3, Deerfield 3, Galesburg 1, Kaneland 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-0) 109, 1

2. St. Rita (1-1) 93, 2

3. Joliet Catholic (2-0) 92, 3

4. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 73, 5

5. Sterling (2-0) 63, 6

6. Hillcrest (2-0) 48, T-7

7. Mascoutah (2-0) 43, T-7

8. Sycamore (2-0) 26, NR

9. Marion (2-0) 23, NR

10. St. Viator (2-0) 8, NR

Others receiving votes: Montini 7, Metamora 6, Morris 6, Kankakee 6, Cahokia 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. Rochester (2-0) 99, 2

2. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 91, 1

3. Effingham (2-0) 73, 3

4. Coal City (2-0) 71, 4

5. St. Francis (2-0) 64, T-7

6. Stillman Valley (1-0) 39, 9

7. Benton (2-0) 30, NR

8. Mt. Zion (2-0) 29, 10

9. IC Catholic (1-1) 25, T-7

T-10. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 7, NR

T-10. Wheaton Academy (1-1) 7, NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 4, Marengo 4, Kewanee 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Breese Central 2, Olney (Richland County) 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. Williamsville (2-0) 99, 1

2. Byron (1-0) 84, 2

3. Princeton (1) (2-0) 81, 3

4. Wilmington (2-0) 68, 4

5. Rock Island Alleman (1-1) 60, 5

6. Monticello (2-0) 50, 6

7. Eureka (2-0) 40, 7

8. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 31, 8

9. Fairfield (2-0) 21, 9

10. Tolono Unity (1-0) 8, NR

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 4, Carlinville 2, Farmington 1, North-Mac 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) 87, 1

2. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) 86, 3

3. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) 80, 4

4. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 75, 2

5. Fieldcrest (2-0) 49, 5

6. Nashville (2-0) 46, 8

7. Sterling Newman (1-0) 43, T-6

8. Clifton Central (1) (2-0) 37, T-6

9. Rockridge (2-0) 26, NR

T-10. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 5, T10

T-10. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 5, NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 4, Watseka 4, St. Edward 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School, W-L, Points, Previous rank</strong>

1. Lena-Winslow (1-1) 91, 1

2. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-0) 86, 3

3. Aquin (1) (2-0) 85, 2

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) 62, 4

5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 56, 7

6. Fulton (1-0) 43, 9

T-7. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 42, 8

T-7. Morrison (1-1) 34, 5

9. Carrollton (1-0) 20, NR

10. Athens (1-1) 10, 6

Others receiving votes: Cumberland 7, Fithian Oakwood 6, Aurora Christian 3, Mendon Unity 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, LeRoy 1.