BOYS SOCCER: Bradley-Bourbonnais' early season struggles continue against Stagg

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys soccer team had its eyes set on earning its first win of the season against Southwest Suburban Conference rival Stagg on Tuesday night, but it ran into a talented Chargers club that totaled five goals on its way to shutting out the Boilers with a 5-0 win.

“I think we’re still struggling to play in terms of possessing the ball,” said Boilers coach Rohan Robinson. “We kind of just hurry at times, which results in us losing the ball too many times.

“It hasn’t worked out in our favor, so it’s something we have to go back and look at to see how we can manage the ball.”

The Boilers felt the fury of Stagg’s talented freshman, Jan Halcin, who scored a hat trick in his first-ever varsity competition. Halcin scored the first two goals on the evening at the 19- and 35- minute marks in the first half to give the Chargers an early 2-0 lead before scoring his third late in the second half.

Stagg managed to take a three-goal lead into halftime after the Boilers failed to convert on either of their two prime scoring opportunities. The first one came a the 21-minute mark, when senior Andrew Jasmin missed his penalty kick to the right side off a nice save by Charger goalkeeper Jan Miazek. The second one came when Jasmin missed wide on a header off a corner kick pass with 11 minutes left in the first half.

“I think when we get opportunities, we have to capitalize on them,” Robinson said. “Those are things that if we don’t capitalize on, it can make you feel bad, but if we can continue to see that we’re young and that we’ll have most of the team coming back, then it could also be a positive at the same time.”

Going into halftime with a big deficit is something the Boilers have uncharacteristically been accustomed to seeing this season, but it hasn’t been something that’s stopped them from usually coming out better prepared in the second half. However, this time the second frame looked a lot like the first as Stagg poured things on with goals from Halcin and Patrick Drelich to complete the 5-0 shutout.

“Whenever we get down, I think we try to play ourselves back in, and we’ve been successful most of the times in the second half, even if we don’t end up winning,” Robinson said. “We usually prevent more goals, but this time in the second half, we still came out with that sense of urgency that we need to do things fast, and it came back and didn’t work out for us.”

The high scoring offense by their opponents have put the Boilers in trouble all season. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 5-0 loss to Stagg is the fourth game out of its first five matches the Boilers have given up at least three goals, which has been a big hindrance on Bradley-Bourbonnais being able to pick up its first win, sitting at 0-4-1 on the year.

“It has hurt us a lot, but I think it’s because we are young, even though that’s not an excuse,” Robinson said. “It’s a tough conference we play in, and we are going to try and see if we can stop having so many goals scored against us.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers are scheduled to play their next match against Lincoln-Way West at home at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.