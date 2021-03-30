2-Minute Drill: Only in a pandemic

After the first week of the spring football season, I thought I was prepared for all the differences we would see in the alternate reality we’re living in. But I was wrong.

Every football game we cover together, photo editor Tiffany Blanchette and I do our best to make time to enjoy a pork chop sandwich, keeping track of our favorites as the season goes on. When I approached the concession stand at Bishop McNamara, I was hit with yet another reminder we aren’t in a traditional football season.

I was at a Catholic school on a Friday during Lent. There were no pork chop sandwiches. There were no toppings on the pizza, nor were there hot dogs or burgers — just cheese pizza and fish sandwiches in a perfect reminder of the times.

The Easter season also will have effects this week in a more direct fashion than concession offerings. With Easter Sunday coming this weekend, Good Friday has pushed most of the football slate to Thursday and Saturday, as Kankakee (home vs. Rich Township) and Watseka (at Seneca) are the only local schools playing under traditional Friday night lights this week.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores for Week 2:

Bishop McNamara 34, Riverside-Brookfield 12

Kankakee 48, Thornwood 28

Bolingbrook 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6

Coal City 27, Manteno 0

Wilmington 24, Herscher 6

Peotone 49, Streator 13

Lisle 20, Reed-Custer 0

Central 62, Seneca 38

Watseka 48, Walter Christian 0

Momence 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Dwight 30, Iroquois West 16

Milford-Cissna Park 66, Blue Ridge 8

<strong>Shoutout of the week</strong>

For the second time in as many weeks, a one-win team in 2019 found a way to turn heads with a double-digit win against a perennial playoff contender, when Momence used a dominant ground game and stout defensive effort to knock off Paxton-Buckley-Loda by an 18-6 margin. Coach Wayne Walker said the goal was to improve upon last year’s one-win mark, and the team has a month to do that in what promises to be a wild finish to the Sangamon Valley Conference.

<strong>Dominant debuts</strong>

Rich Zinanni has seen plenty of legacy-leaving running backs in 46 years as coach at Bishop McNamara, but he’s not been one to give opportunities to freshmen, regardless of talent level. Injuries forced the Irish to start a pair of freshmen in the backfield against Riverside-Brookfield, as Tony Phillips ran wild for more than 200 yards and three scores, thanks in large part to classmate Jaydon Wright at power back. It was the first-ever varsity game for Phillips, who likely has forced his name in backfield contention, even when all-state back Manny Harris returns from injury.

<strong>Rivals of the rumble trending in opposite directions</strong>

With Peotone clicking on all cylinders on its way to an early 2-0 start and Manteno struggling to fill unplanned spring voids on offense to an 0-2 start, one might not give much of a second thought to Thursday’s Rumble on Route 50. But if there’s anything to know about high school sports, especially in this zany season, it’s anything is possible. Nothing in sports is better than a classic rivalry matchup, and momentum and records are both thrown out the window anytime they occur.

<strong>SVC offenses surging</strong>

Momence has shown a dominant defense early on in SVC play, but several offenses in the conference have started swiftly out of the gate. The seniors at Central are rewriting all the school’s record books and blew past Seneca with a 60-burger last week. The Comets will meet Dwight this weekend, with the Trojans riding the hot hand of Carson Crouch in their new-look offense. Watseka’s Drew Wittenborn reminded everyone who last year’s area passing leader was by tossing five scored against Walter Christian.