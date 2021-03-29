ROUNDUP: Boilers down Herscher in volleyball; Kankakee soccer escapes with win

VOLLEYBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Herscher 0

The Boilermakers picked up their first win of the season against their nonconference rivals. No individual stats for the Boilers were available.

Maddy Offerman had five kills and three blocks for the Tigers. Olivia Mendell had 21 assists and five kills. Emma Mendell had five kills, and Ava Haase added 13 digs.

Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning 0

A pair of double-digit victories gave the Bearcats a breather Monday. Caley Mowrey’s 16 kills led the team, and Emmaleah Marshino added seven kills and 12 digs. Lexy Puetz also had seven kills. Hunter Mowrey racked up 33 assists, and Anna McEwen had 17 digs.

Grant Park 2, St. Anne 0

The Dragons picked up a quick home victory in River Valley Conference action Monday. Brooke Veldhuizen had six kills, two blocks and an ace. Camryn Nowak-Browk added five kills and four aces. Molly Markland had four kills, three aces, an assist and a dig. Elise Garcia had 22 assists, four digs and an ace.

No stats were reported for St. Anne.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders fell convincingly against one of the top teams in the Sangamon Valley Conference on Monday. Maddie Manning and Mallori Fairley each had three blocks and two kills. Jenessa Salazar added four digs and three aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 1, Rich Township 0

Humberto Baez found the back of the net early in the second half to give the Kays a victory in the Southland Athletic Conference. Bryan Cintora had three saves.

Beecher 1, Wilmington 1

The Bobcats and Wildcats found themselves deadlocked in nonconference competition Monday. Austin Hauser scored an unassisted goal for Beecher, and Cam Paulmeier had three saves in net.

Erik Ostheim scored for Wilmington on assist from Josh Girot.

St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 11, College of DuPage 10

Owen Jackson tied the game with a mammoth home run in the seventh inning before hitting a walk-off double, his third two-bagger of the game, in the ninth inning, giving him a total of three RBIs on the night. Jared Holly and Josiah Zamora also homered.

KCC 12, College of DuPage 11 (6 innings)

In a game called early because of darkness, the Cavaliers won on the most improbable of comebacks, scoring eight runs with two outs in their last at-bat, with a three-run home run from Ian Sanders capping off the miracle. Jake Vera doubled twice and scored three times.