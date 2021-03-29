Corrections

• On Thursday, Beecher boys soccer goalkeeper Cam Paulmeier was misidentified as Paul Paulmeier. The Bobcats’ boys team is in the Twin Valley Conference, and the girls team is in the Southland Athletic Conference.

• On Saturday, the Wilmington Wildcats football team was mistakenly identified as the Panthers.

The Daily Journal regrets the errors.

