BOYS SOCCER: Manteno and St. Anne tie after opting to skip overtime

ST. ANNE — Despite being undermanned against St. Anne on Monday evening because of some spring break vacancies, the Manteno boys soccer team still managed to remain undefeated.

The Panthers traveled to St. Anne for their nonconference matchup against the Cardinals without key players such as Grant Smith, Parker Smith, Jacob Robinson, Alec Robinson and Gabe Cavallero. It resulted in Manteno having to fight back from a late 1-0 deficit to force a 1-1 tie after both teams opted to forgo overtime.

The relatively rare tie helped the Panthers remain undefeated at 3-0-1; it put the Cardinals 2-2-1 overall.

“A draw is never what you want because you always want to win, but Coach [Andy] Stembridge has those guys playing [well],” said Panthers coach Justin Emerson. “We’ll take a draw in a spring break week where we’re missing some guys.”

With the wind playing a huge factor early, St. Anne put its focus on playing defense until it got to the second half when it had the wind on its side. This early approach by the Cardinals allowed Manteno to dominate the time of possession in the first half.

During the first 40 minutes of play, the Panthers routinely saw themselves on the attack in St. Anne territory. They had 22 shots in the first half, including 15 shots on goal, but none was able to hit the back of the net because of incredible play by Cardinals goalkeeper Adrian Chagoya. The junior goalie totaled 13 saves in the first half to keep his team in position to win it as both squads headed into halftime tied 0-0.

“Unfortunately, that’s kind of been our situation throughout this year’s shortened season,” Emerson said. “We get a lot of opportunities, but we are just struggling to put the ball in the net. It’s been that way the first couple of games, and it was again today.

“Credit to their goalkeeper because he made a lot of great saves, which made it tough for us in the first half.”

With the wind still playing a major factor in the second half the momentum seemed to switch into the Cardinals’ favor once they got their chance to play with the wind.

Instead of playing keepaway, St. Anne came out in the second half on the attack, similar to the Panthers in the first half. After having just three shots and two shots on goal for the entire first half, the Cardinals ended up out-shooting Manteno 11-7 in the final 40 minutes.

Their aggressiveness finally was rewarded when St. Anne was able to connect on a goal at about the 60-minute mark, when senior Raul Guerrero scored the match’s first goal after trying to originally set up teammate Reece Curtis on a crisp pass.

“The goal was a workman-like goal,” Cardinals coach Andy Stembridge said. “Guerrero is obviously known, so people are going to key on him often, and he was able to work across the goal and laid a great pass to Curtis, who, unfortunately, wasn’t able to connect, but Guerrero didn’t give up on the play and ended up scoring, which was fantastic.”

The Cardinals looked as though they were in prime position to get their first win against Manteno in years, but not even three minutes later, the Panthers were able to respond with a goal of their own.

Junior Scott Eldridge found himself wide open for a goal off a solid assist by Alec Miler to tie things at 1-1 at about the 62-minute mark.

“My goal kind of gave us another charge that we are right back into this game,” Eldridge said.

Although both teams put themselves in position to score in the final 20 minutes of play, neither team was able to finish, and the match resulted in each team’s first tie of the season.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Manteno (3-0-1) heads to Streator/Woodland for an Illinois Central Eight Conference match at 4:30 p.m. today. St. Anne will head to Central at the same time.