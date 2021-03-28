ROUNDUP: Momence, Dwight win the weekend in SVC football

Daily Journal Staff Report

High school FOOTBALL

Momence 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Momence’s performance Saturday was its best against the Panthers in years, as it snapped a five-game losing streak by holding them scoreless in the second half.

Kud’de Bertram completed three passes for 40 yards and had 11 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Senior TyShaun Watkins continued his hot start to the season with 21 carries for 129 yards. Jorge Barrera led the defense with five tackles as Momence improved to 1-1.

Dwight 30, Iroquois West 16

Samuel Edwards and Carson Crouch each threw a passing touchdown to lead the Trojans offensively. Jack Duffy added another score on the ground to go along with his 51 yards on five carries. Abe Rieke led Dwight’s defense with a sack as Dwight improved to 2-0.

The Raiders’ ground attack was led by Auston Miller, who finished with 18 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Tilstra caught four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown. Trystyn Schacht chipped in 158 all-purpose yards.

Bolingbrook 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6

No stats were reported for the Boilermakers, who fell to 0-2 on the season.

Girls VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Bismarck Henning 0

The Warriors improved to 4-2 overall with a straight-set victory. Kinzie Parsons led the squad with a team-high four kills. Meredith Drake contributed eight assists, and Kennedy McTaggart had three blocks.

Herscher 3, Lincoln-Way Central 1

The Tigers outscored the Knights 25-12 in a third-set tiebreaker to improve to 5-1 on the season. Maddy Offerman totaled nine kills and four aces. Olivia Mendell had 22 assists and two aces. Ava Haase finished with a team-high nine digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Bloom 4, Kankakee 3 (OT)

The Kays dropped a close one in overtime without two of their starters. Goalkeeper Ernesto Guzman had 13 saves. Pavel Andrade and Humberto Baez both scored goals. Freshman Ricardo Cruz chipped in another goal.

Herscher 1, Grant Park 0

Jaret Holt scored the game’s only goal to help lead the Tigers to victory. Jaden Jaime got the assist, and Jace Martin had seven saves protecting the net.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Olivet 16, Trinity International 7

The Tigers exploded for 13 hits to take down the Trojans in the opening game of their double-header. Terry Daniels led the hitting parade with three hits and six RBIs. Ryan Russman went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Ethan Underwood tossed 5 1/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Olivet 10, Trinity International 4

Olivet continued its winning ways in the second game by jumping out to a three-run lead by the end of the first inning before going on to best the Trojans by six. Terry Daniels went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Tigers’ offense. Tyler Wheeler add three more RBIs on two hits. Aren Gustafon picked up the win on the mound by tossing 5 1/3 innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Olivet 3, Calumet College of St. Joseph 0

The Tigers never gave up more than 15 points in any of the three sets. Rachel Newport led the offensive attack with nine kills. Janelle Skinner totaled 37 assists and three kills.

MEN’S SOCCER

Olivet 11, Calumet College of St. Joseph 0

The Tigers’ offense scored 11 goals on 30 total shots and had eight different players score at least one goal. James Lynch led with two goals and two assists. Edgar Pani and Max Jasper also totaled two goals and one assist each.