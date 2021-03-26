ROUNDUP: McNamara volleyball upends St. Francis; Kankakee takes two against Bloom

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, St. Francis 1

After a slow start the Irish got hot and won the final two sets to best the 12-time state champs and improve to 4-2 on the year. Ashyln Mitchell served up a ridiculous 13 aces to lead McNamara. Olivia DeLuca led the defense with 12 digs and 22 serve-receive passes. Ashyln Mitchell led the offense with a team-high eight kills.

Kankakee 2, Bloom 1; Kankakee 2, Bloom 0

After dropping the first set by three points, the Kays stormed back to win the next four sets in a double header to improve to 6-1 on the season and 5-0 in the Southland Conference.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Tri-Point 0

The Panthers improved to 4-0 with a straight-set victory over the Chargers. Kylie Hawks totaled six digs, five kills, two blocks, and an ace to lead GSW. Hannah Frescura notched a team-high 17 assists to go along with three kills and an ace.

Emma Creek gave her best defensive effort to lead the Chargers with 11 digs. Ellenie Dyrby finished with five kills and Zoey Honeycutt totaled seven assists.

Champaign Central 2, Watseka 0

The Warriors looked over matched as they lost both sets by a combined 22 points. Reagan Kochel totaled four blocks meanwhile Meredith Drake served up two aces to lead Watseka. Kenzie Parsons added a team-high four kills.

Cissna Park 2, Central 0

A straight-set win over Central helped the Dragons improve to 2-3 on the year. Emma Morrical and Kristen Walder each had 8 digs meanwhile Brooklyn Stadeli had a team-high seven kills. Mikayla Knake finished with 23 assists.

Rachel Thompson led the Comets with three blocks, two kills and four digs. Kaylen Boudreau totaled four blocks, four digs and a kill.

Dwight 2, Iroquois West 1

Emma Lopez had four aces and 19 assists to lead the Raiders. Estefany Andrade recorded a team-high 17 digs. Addy Chandler added eight kills and an ace.

Coal City 2, Streator 0

Coal City (1-3) picked up its first win of the season with a straight-set victory over Streator. Peyton Benson led the Coalers on the defensive end with three huge blocks. Mia Rodriguez notched seven service points with one ace, four kills and four blocks.

Herscher 2, Peotone 0

The Tigers (4-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season with a close win over the Blue Devils. Maddy Offerman had three kills and five blocks. Olivia Mendell added 11 assists and three kills.

Lily-Grace Stupegia had a team-high 12 digs to lead Peotone. Lauren Hamann totaled two kills, two assists and a block.

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 6, Streator 1

Bascom Jackson led the scoring parade for Tigers with two goals and two assists. Trey Schwarzkopf, Carter Hubert, Hayden Meyer and Jaret Holt each chipped in goals. And goalkeeper Jace Martin had three saves.

Manteno 1, Peotone 0

Alec Miller scored the lone goal for the Panthers to help them remain undefeated at 3-0 overall. Malachi Williams-Baker totaled seven saves behind the net.

No stats were immediately available from Peotone.

St. Anne 7, Trinity 0

The Cardinals put on a dominant showing against the Eagles. Raul Guerrero showed out by scoring a team-high two goals and three assists. Damon Saathoff added another goal and an assist. Goal Keeper Adrian Chagoya completed the shutout with one save.

Wilmington 3, Reed-Custer 0

The Panthers scored two second half goals to put the Comets away for good.

Reed-Custer’s Stephen Condreay had seven saves to lead the Comets in their scoreless affair.

Illinois Lutheran 4, Central 3

The Comets lost a close battle in a game that went into penalty kicks. Dylan Bailer had two goals and one assists to lead to Comets. Austin Bender added another goal.

Grant Park 1, Momence 0

It took extra time, but the Dragons managed to come up with a victory thanks to a 20-yard goal from Ethan Damler with four minutes left in the second overtime. Grant Park’s Troy Reynolds totaled six saves to complete the shut out behind the net.

Iroquois West 6, Watseka 0

The Raiders poured in five second half goals to blowout the Warriors. Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa had five saves to secure the shutout. Jovanny Carmona scored two second half goals to lead Iroquois West offensively.

Watseka goalkeeper Andrew Heuring had an 27 saves.

Lisle 4, Coal City 2

Coaler goalkeeper Colin Hart played his heart heart by totaling 20 saves. Keegan Johnson finished with both of the Coalers goals, with assists from Levi Counterman and Luke Hawkins.